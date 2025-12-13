Bhopal News: Crackdown on drug traffickers; seizure of MD drug increased this year | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Intensifying its crackdown on drug and marijuana trafficking networks this year, Bhopal crime branch made major disclosures and significant seizures. One of the most high-profile cases involved busting of DJ Yaseen Machhli’s drug network, which remained in news for several months.

Crime branch police arrested nearly a dozen members of Yaseen’s gang, which revealed the deep-rooted menace in the city. The drugs were not only supplied to clubs and lounges but also to gyms on pretext that it helps lose weight.

Compared to last year, the seizure of MD drugs has increased significantly. So far, 22 grams more MD drugs have been seized compared to previous year and officials believe this figure may rise further by the end of the year.

While there has been a decline of nearly 100 kg in ganja (marijuana) seizures till now, Nitravet tablets in large quantities have been seized.

The busting of the DJ Yaseen gang also uncovered an interstate and international drug supply chain. Investigations revealed that drugs were being sourced from Rajasthan and Delhi. A Nigerian national, identified as Yaseen’s key supplier was arrested from Delhi. Additionally, a Thai woman linked to the same case was arrested from Bhopal.

Additional DCP Shailendra Singh Chauhan stated that marijuana was mostly trafficked from Odisha, while MD drugs were brought from Rajasthan and Delhi. He added that strong action was taken against drug and ganja traffickers in 2025, which is expected to significantly control the drug menace in the city.

Seizures (2025)

Marijuana (Ganja): 317.001 kg

MD Drugs: 114.31 grams

Smack: 48.39 grams

LSD: 1.96 grams

Nitravet Tablets: 500