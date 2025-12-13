Bhopal News: Mayor Express In New Avatar After 8 Years |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is preparing to revive Mayor Express service, which was lying defunct for eight years, to provide essential services at citizens’ doorsteps.

The proposal to restart the service will be discussed at the upcoming mayor-in-council meeting. The BMC has invited public suggestions to make it more effective and need-based.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh Power Demand Crosses 19,000 MW For First Time

Originally launched in 2016, Mayor Express offered only five to six basic services. Under the new plan, its scope will be expanded. Proposed services include electricians, carpenters, plumbers, painters, mechanics, turners and drivers, along with cooks, sweepers, domestic helpers and other support staff for minor household and daily domestic needs.

The civic body is also considering revising service fee. While the earlier charge was fixed at Rs 200, a proposal has been put forward to increase fee to Rs 500. Corporation officials said the hike was necessary due to inflation and the broader range of services planned under the revamped model.

The history

Mayor Express service was discontinued in 2018 mainly due to inadequate publicity. At the time of its launch, the corporation had deployed 12 staff members, including six technicians, operating through two vehicles. Although the service received a positive response in its initial phase, declining public awareness eventually led to its closure.

Manoj Rathore, BCLL director, MiC member, said,"A comprehensive plan is being prepared to relaunch Mayor Express in a new and improved format. The scope of services will be expanded after taking suggestions from public."