 Bhopal News: Mayor Express In New Avatar After 8 Years
Bhopal News: Mayor Express In New Avatar After 8 Years

Mayor Express service was discontinued in 2018 mainly due to inadequate publicity. At the time of its launch, the corporation had deployed 12 staff members including six technicians, operating through two vehicles. Although the service received a positive response in its initial phase, declining public awareness eventually led to its closure.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 10:31 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is preparing to revive Mayor Express service, which was lying defunct for eight years, to provide essential services at citizens’ doorsteps.

The proposal to restart the service will be discussed at the upcoming mayor-in-council meeting. The BMC has invited public suggestions to make it more effective and need-based.

The history

Mayor Express service was discontinued in 2018 mainly due to inadequate publicity. At the time of its launch, the corporation had deployed 12 staff members, including six technicians, operating through two vehicles. Although the service received a positive response in its initial phase, declining public awareness eventually led to its closure.

Manoj Rathore, BCLL director, MiC member, said,"A comprehensive plan is being prepared to relaunch Mayor Express in a new and improved format. The scope of services will be expanded after taking suggestions from public."

