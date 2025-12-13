Madhya Pradesh Power Demand Crosses 19,000 MW For First Time | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Days after it recorded a peak of 18,971 MW on December 9, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday created a new milestone in its power sector by meeting an all-time high peak demand of 19,113 MW without any interruption - marking the first occasion in the state’s history when electricity demand has surpassed the 19,000 MW mark.

Energy Minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar said the achievement reflects the increasing strength, preparedness and technological capability of Madhya Pradesh’s power infrastructure. He said continuous monitoring of transmission lines, substations and generating stations ensured complete grid stability even during the record surge.

“This accomplishment is a result of teamwork and technical excellence,” Tomar said while congratulating all personnel of the state’s power utilities.

According to officials, the power supply during the peak demand was met through a mix of sources: 3,798 MW from Thermal Power, 909 MW from Hydropower, 1,699 MW from Renewable Energy, 2,250 MW from Banking and 10,457 MW from other sources (including NTPC).