Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Clever Move Backfires, Photo Session, Rousing Welcome |

Clever Move Backfires

A woman minister’s attempt to get out of a tricky situation through a manoeuvre has backfired. After the names of her brother and brother-in-law came to light in a case, her close aides advised her to nix her relationship with both, and the minister followed it. But her move has turned out to be a problem for her. As soon as the minister disproved her relations with her brother and brother-in-law, the social media was flooded with her photographs with both. Because she lied to the media about her relationship with her brother and brother-in-law, the party leadership ticked her off. Now, the minister says they are her relatives, but she has ended her ties with them. The minister is giving clarifications at different places to save her ministerial berth. She fears lest she should lose her ministry in the proposed cabinet expansion. After becoming a minister, she opened a front against many people. She was speaking against her ministerial colleagues as well as against the officers; besides, many leaders in her constituency are against her. Ergo, the case may damage her political career.

Photo session

A cabinet meeting may have taken place in Khajuraho to review the functioning of various departments, but a minister was busy clicking photographs throughout the session. She kept away from photo sessions, just when the cabinet meeting was underway. Otherwise, she only focused on clicking pictures and making reels. And but for the hotel where the minister stayed, she held photo sessions at all important places in Khajuraho. She also took photographs with her cabinet colleagues. After she returned from Khajuraho, she flooded her social media account with photographs and reels. The minister barely pays attention to her official work. Except for her assembly constituency, she hardly keeps track of any other places in the state. The RSS handed over some assignments to the minister to promote her, but she failed to show any outcome. The best part of her is that she knows the art of pleasing the party’s senior leaders, tattling on her colleagues to those who are in power. The minister dreams of becoming the chief minister. She thinks whenever the CM’s chair is vacant, Lady Luck may smile on her.

Rousing welcome

The central ministers often visit the state capital. Such a minister recently came to Bhopal to participate in a wedding ceremony. As well as attending the ceremony, he held a few official events to complete some work concerned with his ministry. The most important part of his visit was the way he was welcomed to the ceremony. The minister’s name is being proposed for the post of the party’s national president. He played an important role in the Bihar assembly election, after which his name has been doing the rounds for the BJP’s top post. People in the corridors of power welcomed him, keeping in mind that he may be the party’s national president in the coming days. The ministers, legislators, and many leaders of the BJP organisation were present to welcome him. Most of the important leaders also met him. A function was held at the CM house to welcome him. Many leaders were present there. Seeing the rousing welcome the central minister was given, a few leaders commented, “If he does not become the party’s national president, the red carpet rolled out to him will go astray.”

Leader’s voice

A firebrand woman politician of the ruling party often tears into the government on one issue or the other. So, she not only puts the government in the dock but also grabs the media attention. Once, she raised a storm over the opening of liquor shops in residential areas. Now, she has warned the government of launching a movement over the deaths of cattle in road accidents. She has demanded the government fence the roads on both sides so that the stray cattle cannot move on roads and die in accidents. Two-wheeler riders also often meet with accidents because of the stray cattle walking on roads or sitting there. She believes the problem of cattle menace on roads will end once both sides of roads are fenced. The way she wants to protect the lives of humans and animals carries appreciable weight. But the question is, can a cash-poor government carry out such an idea?

Bid to woo Big Boss

A legislator of the ruling party is sparing no effort to please the head of state. He often organises events and invites the Big Boss to those functions as chief guest. He has recently organised a function to celebrate the completion of two years of the Big Boss’s tenure in office. His purpose of pleasing the boss is to get a ministerial berth in the proposed cabinet reshuffle. He fosters a strong desire to become a minister. The legislator thinks he cannot find a better opportunity than the one he has now to render his dreams into reality. On the other hand, many of his colleagues, who, too, yearn for a cabinet berth in the upcoming cabinet reshuffle, are trailing behind him in their efforts to woo the Big Boss. But the people in the corridors of power are waiting to see whether the legislator makes it count or not.

Rift over remark

An IAS officer’s controversial statement on the girls of a particular caste has created a chasm in the grand old party. Soon after his remark, the president of the party’s media cell said the officer and the people of lower caste lacked IQ level. But several members of the party, belonging to those communities, who the IQ-level remark was aimed at, contested the comments. They said the officer was not from their communities. He comes from a tribal community, and putting a question mark on the IQ of all lower-caste people for the officer’s remark defies logic. As soon as the issue came up, he left the office. A meeting held by these people to contest the media cell head’s comments enraged him. He said holding such caste-based meetings was against the party’s ideology. The leaders of the group said if the people belonging to upper castes could hold a meeting with the members of the rival party over the officer’s statement, there was nothing wrong in organising a meeting with the members of their own community. In the party, the rift in the party over the issue is deepening with each passing day.