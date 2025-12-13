MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Visit Davos On Invitation From World Economic Forum |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is leaving for Davos in Switzerland next month to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF). Its meeting is held every year in Davos.

The theme of the meet is A Spirit of Dialogue. Yadav will be in the conference from January 19 to 23.

A team of officers, consisting of the Additional Chief Secretary of CM’s Secretariat (ACS), Neeraj Mandloi; ACS of the Renewable Energy Manu Shrivastava; Principal Secretary (PS) of Industries Department Raghvendra Singh; PS of the Technical Education Department Manish Singh; and the Managing Director of the MP Industries Development Corporation, Chandramauli Shukla, will accompany him to Davos.

Before Yadav, former chief minister Kamal Nath also went to Davos after getting an invitation.

A large number of industrialists from different parts of the world gather at the WEF. Three chief ministers from India have been invited to the forum.

Besides Yadav, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu.

Forum plans to build ties with state govt

The World Economic Forum has said that as the International Organisation for Public-Private Cooperation, it will build a personalised agenda with the state government to ensure a greater impact.

Since the public-private dialogue is the basis of greater resilience, the meeting will bring together major governments, international organisations, and global companies.

The forum has appreciated Chief Minister Mohan Yadav saying Madhya Pradesh has achieved success under his leadership in using technology and digital transformation to advance India’s progress on the Sustainable Development Goals.