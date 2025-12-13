Bhopal News: History-Sheeter Shot At By Four Assailants, Critical | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A history-sheeter was allegedly attacked by a group of four attackers late Friday night while he was returning after attending a wedding with his family, in the Itkhedi area of Bhopal.

The injured history-sheeter, Danish Ali (30), is a resident of Bajaria area and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

According to reports, Danish has sustained injuries in his legs and abdomen.

Police said around three days back, Danish had allegedly got into an argument with one Roosi over an old dispute, and the latter had threatened him.

On Friday night, Danish was attacked as he was returning home from a wedding with his wife Rimsha, sister and children in his car. The four attackers blocked his path by parking their vehicle in front of his car and opened fire, police said.

While two of the bullets missed, the others hit Danish in the abdomen and leg. The assailants also attacked him with knives. When Danish’s wife and sister tried to intervene, they attacked them too and later fled. Itkhedi police have registered a case against Roosi, Shanu Wazandar, Zubair Kilkil, Fardeen, Shavez, and others.

SDOP Itkhedi Manju Chauhan said that all accused were residents of Bajaria and Aishbagh police station areas. Police teams are conducting raids at all possible locations but no arrests have been made so far.

Police said Danish had around 45 cases registered against him, while Roosi was facing 20 criminal cases.