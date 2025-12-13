 Bhopal News: History-Sheeter Shot At By Four Assailants, Critical
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: History-Sheeter Shot At By Four Assailants, Critical

Bhopal News: History-Sheeter Shot At By Four Assailants, Critical

While two of the bullets missed, the others hit Danish in the abdomen and leg. The assailants also attacked him with knives. When Danish’s wife and sister tried to intervene, they attacked them too and later fled. Itkhedi police have registered a case against Roosi, Shanu Wazandar, Zubair Kilkil, Fardeen, Shavez, and others.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 10:22 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: History-Sheeter Shot At By Four Assailants, Critical | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A history-sheeter was allegedly attacked by a group of four attackers late Friday night while he was returning after attending a wedding with his family, in the Itkhedi area of Bhopal.  

The injured history-sheeter,  Danish Ali (30), is a resident of Bajaria area and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

According to reports, Danish has sustained injuries in his legs and abdomen. 

Read Also
MP News: Junior Engineer Threatened, Beaten While Acting On Illegal Power Connection In...
article-image

Police said around three days back, Danish had allegedly got into an argument with one Roosi over an old dispute, and the latter had threatened him.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Slams PNB For Publishing Directors’ Photos Despite Pending Plea; Calls Bank’s Conduct ‘Highly Improper’
Bombay HC Slams PNB For Publishing Directors’ Photos Despite Pending Plea; Calls Bank’s Conduct ‘Highly Improper’
Badlapur Shocker: Congress Woman Leader’s 2022 ‘Natural Death’ Exposed As Snakebite Murder By Husband
Badlapur Shocker: Congress Woman Leader’s 2022 ‘Natural Death’ Exposed As Snakebite Murder By Husband
Mumbai News: Magathane–Goregaon DP Road Nears Reality; Second Lottery To Relocate 120 Families From Kandivali’s Singh Estate On December 15
Mumbai News: Magathane–Goregaon DP Road Nears Reality; Second Lottery To Relocate 120 Families From Kandivali’s Singh Estate On December 15
'Casteism More Prevalent Among Educated, This Must End': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
'Casteism More Prevalent Among Educated, This Must End': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

On Friday night, Danish was attacked as he was returning home from a wedding with his wife Rimsha, sister and children in his car. The four attackers blocked his path by parking their vehicle in front of his car and opened fire, police said.

While two of the bullets missed, the others hit Danish in the abdomen and leg. The assailants also attacked him with knives. When Danish’s wife and  sister tried to intervene, they attacked them too and later fled. Itkhedi police have registered a case against Roosi, Shanu Wazandar, Zubair Kilkil, Fardeen, Shavez, and others. 

SDOP Itkhedi Manju Chauhan said that all accused were residents of Bajaria and Aishbagh police station areas. Police teams are conducting raids at all possible locations but no arrests have been made so far.

Police said Danish had around 45 cases registered against him, while Roosi was facing 20 criminal cases.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Mayor Express In New Avatar After 8 Years

Bhopal News: Mayor Express In New Avatar After 8 Years

Bhopal News: History-Sheeter Shot At By Four Assailants, Critical

Bhopal News: History-Sheeter Shot At By Four Assailants, Critical

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Clever Move Backfires, Photo Session, Rousing Welcome

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Clever Move Backfires, Photo Session, Rousing Welcome

MP News: Tiger Found Dead In Chandia Range Near Bandhavgarh Reserve

MP News: Tiger Found Dead In Chandia Range Near Bandhavgarh Reserve

MP News: Govt Writes To Centre For Termination Of IAS Santosh Verma

MP News: Govt Writes To Centre For Termination Of IAS Santosh Verma