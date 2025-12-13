MP News: Phanda Village’s Name To Be Changed To Harihar Nagar, Proposal To Centre Soon |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the local demand, a proposal would be sent to the Centre to change the name of Phanda village to Harihar Nagar.

Apart from this, the upper lake of the state capital would be deepened to increase its water holding capacity and save the fields of nearby areas from flooding, said chief minister Mohan Yadav while laying the foundation stone of Vikramaditya Swagat Dwar on Bhopal-Indore route and modern e-bus depot under PM e-bus Sewa Yojana on Saturday.

The programme was organised at Maharana Pratap Government Higher Secondary School in Huzur assembly constituency.

Yadav said that the upper lake would be deepened under the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan. He urged people to stop pomp and show in marriages and extravagant expenditure on “Mrityu Bhoj”. Instead, they should save the money and spend it on education of children. In this regard, he cited the example of his son’s marriage through the mass marriage. He also called upon people to make united efforts for communal harmony.

The CM announced Rs 5 crore for school building in Tumda village of Huzur assembly constituency. He added that during the tenure of king Vikramaditya, a glorious temple of Lord Ram was built on the bank of the Saryu river in Ayodhya which was later demolished by invader Babar.