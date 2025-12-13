 Bhopal Metro News: Only 23% Done, Race Begins For Remaining Work
Updated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 10:43 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Metro project, covering 30.95 km, is scheduled for completion by June 2028, but so far only the 7.5 km priority corridor has been constructed, just 23% of the total project. The remaining 77% of work presents a significant challenge for Metro officials aiming to meet the deadline.

The state government will inaugurate the priority corridor on December 20. Officials of Metro Train Corporation said tenders for civil and other works for remaining sections have been issued, and construction has begun at some locations. A total of 27 trains have been sanctioned, of which eight have arrived, enough to serve the priority corridor initially.

Relocation hurdles

Around 1,562 families were identified for relocation to make way for Metro tracks, including areas such as Bhopal Station Road, Azad Nagar, and DIG Bungalow area. About 700 families have been compensated, but moving the remaining families remains a major challenge for the project.

Project update

S Krishna Chaitanya, MD of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, said the remaining sections are moving into the construction phase, with work progressing according to the June 2028 target.

Expert insight

Dr Sudhakar Rokde, traffic and transportation expert at MANIT, said the 7.5 km stretch cannot define the project s success. With 78% of Bhopal commuters on two-wheelers, the metro s success depends on feeder systems, pedestrian access, and two-wheeler parking near stations to encourage a shift from private vehicles.

