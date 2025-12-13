Bhopal News: Gang Busted For Sandalwood Theft Attempt Likely Behind DFO, Gufa Mandir Incidents | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The gang involved in sandalwood theft attempt at Vidhan Sabha on the intervening night of December 3 and 4 is suspected to have committed the theft of sandalwood at the DFO bhopal office and Gufa Mandir at Koh-e-Fiza.

Arera Hills police on Friday night arrested three members of the gang that is carrying out sandalwood theft across the city. ACP Manish Bhardwaj said those arrested had been identified as Anees Khan (23) of Katara Hills, Sadik Khan (23) of Sehore and Mohd Aslam Mewati (52) of Nishatpura area. Anees has past records of sandalwood theft registered at different police stations. Police recovered the saw, axe and other equipment.

Read Also Bhopal News: Charred Bodies Found In Hamidia Hospital May Be Of Premature Twins

Police officials said the accused were part of a well-organised network with several members still absconding. During questioning, the accused revealed that the stolen sandalwood was transported and sold near Ujjain. Investigators said gang crawled under the fencing to enter Vidhan Sabha premises after parking their loading vehicle at Roshanpura Crossing.

Police suspect that the same gang may be behind other sandalwood theft incidents in the city, including those at DFO office and Gufa Mandir. Koh-e-fiza police may also seek the accused on remand in connection with those cases.

Ekant Park

While police arrested three sandalwood thieves, another similar theft was reported from Ekant Park on Saturday. Locals said that sandalwood trees were found felled and many of them were missing. Police are carrying out an investigation in this connection.