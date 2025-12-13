 MP News: Sakal Brahmin Samaj Sanyukt Morcha's Protest 'Shankhnaad' Against IAS Officer Santosh Verma
MP News: Sakal Brahmin Samaj Sanyukt Morcha's Protest 'Shankhnaad' Against IAS Officer Santosh Verma

Sakal Brahmin Samaj Sanyukt Morcha launched protest, which they called Shankhnaad, against IAS officer Santosh Verma over his controversial comments on Brahmin girls. Members of the Brahmin community staged demonstrated in front of Mantralaya on Friday by blowing conch and reciting Hanuman Chalisa to awaken the administration.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 09:54 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sakal Brahmin Samaj Sanyukt Morcha launched protest, which they called Shankhnaad, against IAS officer Santosh Verma over his controversial comments on Brahmin girls. Members of the Brahmin community staged demonstrated in front of Mantralaya on Friday by blowing conch and reciting Hanuman Chalisa to awaken the administration.

The protest was led by Morcha convener Virendra Sharma and engineer Sudhir Nayak, president of the Mantralayeen Karamchari Adhikari Sangh. Protesters demanded action against Santosh Verma.

Prior to the event, a meeting was held where it was decided that the protest would continue till documents for action against Verma were made available.

The protest came ahead of plans to gherao CM House on December 14, showing rising tension and public anger over the issue. Demanding action against IAS Santosh Verma, the CM House will be gheraoed on December 14. For this, Sakal Brahmin Samaj and Sarva Samaj have called people from all districts of the state and action will be demanded against officer who made indecent remarks against daughters.

