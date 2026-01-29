MP News: OBC Mahasabha, State Government Clash Over Presence In SC Hearing On 27% Quota

MP News: Supreme Court Irked Over Absence Of State Counsel In 27% OBC Quota Case; Next Hearing On February 4 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday expressed disappointment over absence of any lawyer representing Madhya Pradesh government during hearing on petitions related to 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The court observed that in absence of opposing counsel, it was not possible to proceed with hearing. Following a request made by OBC representatives, SC fixed next hearing for February 4. State government has engaged five senior advocates, including Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, to represent it in the matter.

When cases were taken up for hearing, senior advocates Anoop George Choudhary, June Choudhary, Rameshwar Singh Thakur and Varun Thakur appeared on behalf of OBC community. They informed court about seriousness of issue and said youths have been suffering due to unemployment for past six years.

Senior advocate Anoop George Choudhary said no lawyer from state government was present during hearing, prompting SC to express displeasure over indifferent attitude of government. He said that on request of OBC counsel, next hearing was fixed for February 4.

Choudhary further submitted that state government has been issuing recruitment advertisements with provision of 27% OBC reservation, while 13% posts are being illegally kept vacant due to pendency of matter.

BJP state media incharge Ashish Agrawal said, “Congress party, which once opposed OBC reservation, is staging political drama of being pro-OBC. The OBC community now understands which party protects their rights and which makes only makes noise in the name of social justice.

Today, additional solicitor general KM Nataraj, standing counsel Mrinal Alankar, Harmeet Singh Ruprah, AAG Dhirendra Parmar were present during SC hearing on OBC reservation.”