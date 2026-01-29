 MP News: Lack of Documents Leaves Surrendered Maoists Without Government Benefits
Thirteen Maoists who surrendered in Balaghat are yet to receive government incentives as they lack identity documents. Police are helping them obtain birth certificates, job cards, ration cards, voter IDs, Aadhaar and bank accounts. Officials said papers for five to six have been completed and funds will be transferred soon under the state’s rehabilitation policy.

Staff Reporter
Updated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 09:58 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Maoists who surrendered were still waiting for monetary incentives because they did not have any documents to prove that they were Indians and the Balaghat police were helping them prepare the necessary papers, said officials.

About one-and-a-half-months ago, 13 Maoists active in the MMC zone surrendered in Balaghat. All carried a reward of Rs 14 lakh announced by the Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra police.

As per reports, one of the naxals Deepak belongs to Balaghat and the rest are the residents of Chhattisgarh.

The Balaghat police are contacting the sarpanch, SDM and other officials to prepare their papers.

The papers

The police informed that the first paper required was the birth certificate which was taken from the sarpanch of the village to which the naxal concerned belonged.

The next step is to prepare the job card of MGNREGA which would help get a ration card in their name. Next the voter ID card will be made, followed by Aadhar card and finally they will get a bank account.

Five-six papers completed

SDG Anti Naxal Operation, Pankaj Shrivastava told the Free Press that till now papers of five to six surrendered naxals had been completed and the police were helping them to get the documents completed. He added that shortly the papers would be completed and the money would be transferred into their accounts.

Rs 33 lakh incentive

Under the Madhya Pradesh Naxali Punarvas Sah Rahat Neeti 2023, a naxalite surrendering in the state can potentially get Rs 33 lakh from the government.

This includes Rs 4.5 lakh for surrendering with Light Machine Gun or Sniper Rifle, Rs 1.5 lakh as subsidy for building house, Rs 50,000 for marriage, Rs 5 lakh (or bounty on his head, whichever is higher) as incentive, Rs 20 lakh as subsidy for buying immovable property and Rs 1.5 lakh for undertaking skill development training.

