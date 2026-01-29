Bhopal News: Youth Held For Celebratory Firing, Weapon Seized | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kolar police on Wednesday night arrested a youth for using a licensed gun owned by another person for celebratory firing. Police seized the weapon and cartridges while registering a case against the youth and also the gun owner for negligence and posing threat to people.

According to reports, Kolar police received inputs that a youth armed with a gun was present near IDB City and is posing a threat to public safety. Police reached the spot and learnt that the youth identified as Abhay Rathore (24) had already fired shots with the double barrel 12 bore shotgun as celebratory firing during a function.

Firing caused panic among residents and commuters but no injuries were reported. Rathore, a resident of Ashirwad Colony, was detained and when asked, he failed to produce documents like firearms licence.

During questioning, Rathore confessed that the firearm licence belonged to his relative Lalveer Dhurve, a resident of Raisen. Police summoned Dhurve, who admitted handing over the shotgun and ammunition to Rathore for the purpose of firing. Police seized 14 live cartridges and a photocopy of the arms licence from Dhurve s possession.

It is worth mentioning that an 11-year-old girl lost life when son of a retired police officials fired celebratory shots from his terrace on Dussehra last year. The bullet hit the girl who was playing in a nearby in Durga Puja pandal.