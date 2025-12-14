 Bhopal News: IHM Creates World Record With 269-Foot-Long, 8-Inch-Wide Sandwich; Limca Team Registers Feat
This culinary experiment is not only a matter of pride for the hotel management department but also for the entire country. A 300-foot-long table was set up for making the sandwich. 24-inch-long bread loaves were joined together using a specially prepared edible glue, resulting in a single, continuous bread piece of 269.9 feet.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 06:10 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: IHM Creates World Record With 269-Foot-Long, 8-Inch-Wide Sandwich; Limca Team Registers Feat | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal IHM (Institute of Hotel Management) created history on Sunday by preparing a sandwich that was 269.9 feet long and approximately 8 inches wide.

The massive sandwich was prepared in just 7 minutes and 26 seconds, leading to its inclusion in the Limca Book of World Records.

According to reports, the event was held in the presence of a team from the Limca Book of World Records, and the record has been provisionally registered.

Final approval is expected to take more than two months.

article-image

300-Foot Table, Bread Joined with Edible Glue

This culinary experiment is not only a matter of pride for the hotel management department but also for the entire country.

Check out the photos:

A 300-foot-long table was set up to prepare the sandwich. Bread loaves measuring 24 inches each were joined together using a specially prepared edible glue, resulting in a single, continuous bread piece measuring 269.9 feet.

article-image

Quality Assurance

Maintaining taste and quality in such a large sandwich was a major challenge. Several fillings were used to ensure consistency and quality throughout. The sandwich was filled with three types of lettuce, capsicum, three varieties of bell peppers, olives, jalapeños, and around five to six types of spreads and sauces.

