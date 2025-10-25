MP News: 'Deepawali Is A Celebration Of Victory Of Light Over Darkness' Says CM Mohan Yadav At The Diwali Milan Ceremony | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has said that Diwali is not just a festival of lighting lamps, but a celebration of the victory of light over darkness, truth over falsehood, and justice over injustice. He urged everyone to promote the spirit of brotherhood, cooperation, and service in society on this auspicious occasion.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav addressing virtually from Bhopal to a Diwali Milan ceremony held in the city in Assembly Constituency No. 1 on Saturday evening. He extended heartfelt Diwali greetings to the public representatives and citizens present there. The ceremony was organized by the local MLA and State Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that the festival of Diwali is a symbol of Indian culture, which gives the message of light, goodwill, and prosperity. He also extended his greetings for the New Year and wished everyone a happy new year.

He stated that the state government is dedicated to public welfare and development. He informed that under the Ladli Behna Yojana, sisters will now be given Rs. 1500 and this amount will be further increased in the coming time.

He also appealed to the citizens to encourage cleanliness, environmental protection and use of local products. A large number of sisters and women participated in the Diwali Milan function.

Urban Development and Housing Minister and local MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya, former MLA Akash Vijayvargiya and Sudarshan Gupta, Sumit Mishra, Satyanarayan Sattan along with other local public representatives and dignitaries were present in the program.