Indore News: Aussie Cricketer Molester Has 10 Cases Against Him |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aqeel alias Nitra, who has been caught for stalking and molesting the Australian women cricketers a few steps away from their hotel, is a notorious criminal. Police said that he has about 10 cases, including serious criminal cases registered against him at various police stations of the city and a case in Ujjain.

According to the police, the accused was involved in four robbery cases among the 10 cases registered against him. He was also involved in an ‘Attempt to Murder’ in the Lasudia area of the city. A case of assault was registered against him at Bhairavgarh police station in Ujjain.

Police claimed that about 100 CCTVs installed at various places had been examined to track the route of the accused and to arrest him. During his police remand, the evidence pertaining to the incident is being collected by the police. Information is being gathered from the people of the area.

The incident is being seen as a security lapse. However, the police clarified that the cricketers were on their way to a café but they didn’t inform about the same to their security personnel. The senior police officials said that the investigation is on to know the security arrangement of the police.

State minister Kailash Vijayvargiya termed it as shameful and said strict action should be taken against those involved. "This is a matter concerning the country's prestige and honour," the senior BJP leader said.

Incident shames the state, says Congress

Neelabh Shukla, spokesperson of the MPCC and media coordinator, All India Congress Committee, stated that Indore, known as the cultured city of Devi Ahilya and for its tradition of “Atithi Devo Bhava” (Guests are like God), has been left embarrassed after the incident of harassment involving foreign women cricketers. The incident has not only shamed the city but also the entire state.

“This is not just an attack on women’s dignity but also a blot on the nation’s honour. Under the BJP government, Madhya Pradesh has become a safe haven for criminals; there is neither fear of law nor accountability of the administration,” Shukla added.

He further said that the government must answer how it will ensure the safety of common women when it has failed to protect foreign guests. Shukla further said that the Congress party strongly condemns the incident and demanded that the government take strict and concrete action instead of focusing on image management. “This is a matter of the state’s reputation,” he said.