MP News: BJP Took Money From Firms Making Toxic Drugs, Alleges Ex-CM Digvijaya Singh

MP News: BJP Took Money From Firms Making Toxic Drugs, Says Former CM Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has made severe allegations against the BJP after the death of 26 children because of the toxic cough syrup.

Singh said the BJP had received Rs 945 crore from the medicine companies. Out of these firms, the drugs manufactured by 35 companies were found to be substandard.

Singh dashed off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to order a CBI probe into the tragedy.

According to Singh, toxic drugs were being sold in the state, but the State Health Society barely paid any attention to it.

Toxic Coldrift was being sold, but there must have been a certificate of suitability or a certificate of European Pharmacopoeia before its sale.

Despite the alert issued by the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO), the government was sleeping over the issue, he said.

According to the Jan Vishwas Act (under the not-too-standard quality section), there are provisions for jail terms, but the provision has been done away with. In place of the jail term, a fine of Rs 5 lakh has been included, Singh said.

After the act, the number of alerts under the provision of not-too-standard quality has shot up to 94, the former chief minister said.

There should be action against the bureaucrats, he said.

Diggi levelling baseless allegations’

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma mounted a scathing attack on Rajya Sabha member and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh for levelling baseless allegations against state government in the wake of Chhindwara syrup and carbide gun incident.

He said that government maintained zero tolerance in both the cases. However, Digvijaya Singh is trying to misguide people by making baseless allegations, he said.