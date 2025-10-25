MP News: ‘Parents Shouldn’t Ignore Blurred Vision, Headache Or Obesity In Kids’ |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): If children develop headaches, blurred vision or obesity, parents should not ignore these signs as they may point to kidney problems like glomerulonephritis. This condition can cause high blood pressure (hypertension), which leads to such complications, said Dr Mahendra Atlani, HoD, Nephrology, AIIMS Bhopal. Free Press spoke with Dr Atlani on various aspects of kidney health. Excerpts:

Kidney problems are called silent killers because they are detected quite late. Is that true?

Yes, that’s correct. Kidney disease often progresses for years without symptoms until it reaches an advanced stage when kidneys may have lost up to 90% of their function. The only way to detect it early is through blood and urine tests, as the initial stages show few signs.

What are the initial signs of kidney problems in young age?

Even in early age, if children complain of headaches or blurred vision, it should not be ignored. These could be signs of glomerulonephritis—an inflammation of the kidney’s filters that disrupts blood pressure regulation. Blurred vision may result from damage to retinal blood vessels due to high blood pressure. Swelling around eyes, face, feet, or ankles (oedema) is also an early warning sign. Conditions like diabetes or high BP may further increase risk of kidney problems.

What causes kidney problems?

Excessive sun exposure can lead to dehydration, which strains the kidneys. When the body loses fluids and electrolytes through sweat and fails to replenish them, blood flow to the kidneys drops, impairing their ability to filter waste. High salt intake also contributes to kidney damage.

What kind of food should be avoided after kidney problems?

High-protein diets, smoking and liquor should be completely avoided. Whether vegetarian or non-vegetarian, high-protein foods are harmful. For vegetarians, consuming paneer regularly can be risky. Non-vegetarian items like meat are naturally high in protein and should be avoided. Fruits like citrus varieties, bananas, and mangoes, and even coconut water should also be avoided due to high mineral content.

What is Rapidly Progressive Renal Failure (RPRF)?

RPRF is a condition where kidney function declines suddenly and severely within weeks, often leading to kidney failure. It is a medical emergency, and early diagnosis is crucial to prevent end-stage renal disease. Common causes include different types of glomerulonephritis, systemic diseases, and vasculitis.

Are kidney problems genetic?

Not all kidney problems are genetic. However, polycystic kidney disease (PKD) is a genetic disorder caused by gene mutations that lead to fluid-filled cysts in the kidneys. A small number of cases are acquired and not inherited.

Many people believe beer helps flush out kidney stones. Is that true?

That’s a misconception. Beer is a diuretic that increases urine output but can worsen pain if a blockage exists. It is not a safe or effective treatment. Alcohol causes dehydration, and the high oxalate content can increase stone formation. It is best to stay hydrated with water instead.