 Bhopal News: Carbide-Induced Ocular Injuries; Recovery Depends On Severity, Say Doctors
Recovery from calcium carbide-related ocular injuries depended on the severity of eye damage in children, said doctors

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 08:04 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Carbide-Induced Ocular Injuries; Recovery Depends On Severity, Say Doctors | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Recovery from calcium carbide-related ocular injuries depended on the severity of eye damage in children, said doctors. They added that the victim children would face complications for a long time and their parents would have to be in regular touch with doctors.

For this reason, the authorities concerned will carry on follow-up of these children for one year.

Fifteen victims are still undergoing treatment, 13 of them in AIIMS and two in Hamidia Hospital. By Monday, the AIIMS will discharge these kids.

Surgery has been performed in AIIMS and Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal.

Critical children from all over the state were admitted in these two hospitals and amniotic membrane implanted in the patients.

MP News: Luck Shines Again For Panna Laborer, Finds 1.38-Carat Diamond In Just 9 Days
article-image

As per the AIIMS, calcium carbide-related ocular injuries can result in significant visual morbidity in young adults. These ocular injuries can lead to chronic ocular problems such as dry eyes and persistent epithelial defects. Early medical intervention is crucial for improving outcomes, but severe cases frequently require extensive treatment. Severe burns are associated with lack of blood flow to the limbus and corneal opacity, which are indicators of a poor recovery. Overall recovery depends on the severity of the burns, as per doctors.

DrKavita Kumar, HoD, (ophthalmology), Hamidia Hospital informed the Free Press, “ There is still uncertainty regarding recovery. We will carry on follow -up for six months. Surgery has been performed. Hardly one or two are still in the ward for treatment. The rest have been discharged from Hamidia Hospital after surgery. It is quite premature to make any comment on chances of recovery as it depends on the severity of the injuries.”

