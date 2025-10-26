MP News: Leopard’s Carcass Found In Jabalpur Sans Teeth & Claws; Police Suspect Bigger Conspiracy | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard’s carcass, sans teeth and claws, was found near the farm house of an industrialist in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Sunday.

It is said that the farm house belonged to the well-known industrialist Mahendra Goenka and the carcass was found near his firm M/s Nisarg Ispat Industry, located in the industrial area under the Sihora range’s Sarda Beat. The factory is spread across nearly 250 acres.

Wild boar’s body also recovered

According to forest officials, the leopard’s teeth and claws were missing, suggesting possible poaching. It appeared that the feline’s carcass was hidden in the buses after being killed.

Following the discovery, the forest department also recovered the body of a wild boar late at night.

This comes after 3 wild boar carcasses were found earlier on October 12, allegedly buried inside the factory premises by 3 company employees after hunting them.

Based on a tip-off, forest officials had exhumed the animals’ remains from the site at that time.

Patrolling intensified in area

After the latest incident, security and patrolling have been intensified in the Sarda Beat forest area.

A wildlife expert team from Mandla, along with a dog squad, has begun combing operations in the surrounding jungle.

Two employees were earlier suspended for negligence in the October 12 case.

Officials are now investigating whether the leopard was hunted or if its carcass was dumped near the factory as part of a larger conspiracy.

The forest department is probing both the poaching and conspiracy angles.