 MP News: Passenger Bus Catches Fire In Ashoknagar; No Casualties Reported
Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 03:26 PM IST
MP News: Passenger Bus Catches Fire In Ashoknagar; No Casualties Reported | FP Photo

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A major tragedy was averted as a passenger bus caught fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar district on Saturday night. 

The blaze was so intense that the entire bus was quickly reduced to ashes, however, no casualties were reported in the incident fortunately. 

Preliminary investigations suggested a short circuit to be the reason behind the blaze. 

Watch the video here:

According to information, the incident took place around 9 pm  near Bamanawar village on Isagarh Road. 

However, thanks to the prompt action by local residents, all passengers on board were safely evacuated.

As soon as the fire broke out, people working in nearby fields and villagers rushed to help. Showing presence of mind, they managed to get all passengers out safely. 

There are no reports of anyone being trapped inside the bus so far. Upon receiving information, police from Isagarh and Ashoknagar reached the site.

The fire brigade was alerted to control the blaze. Even after one fire truck ran out of water, the fire could not be fully controlled. Later, a second truck was called. 

The bus was traveling from Pichhore to Indore via Isagarh and Ashoknagar, and nearly all seats were occupied. 

Bus staff said the fire likely started due to a short circuit. They also confirmed that all passengers were evacuated safely and that staff checked the bus interior once to ensure no one was left inside.

