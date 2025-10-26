MP News: Sand Mafias Loot 3 Illegal Sand-Laden Tractors From Chhatarpur Police Station; PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Condemns Ministers | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sand mafias reportedly looted tractors loaded with illegal sand from the Civil Lines police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, as reported on Sunday.

The incident raised serious questions about the police department’s functioning.

According to information, the incident occurred around 7 am on Sunday. SDM Akhil Rathore had seized 3 tractors carrying illegal sand near Panna Road Four-Lane in the Civil Lines area.

The tractors were handed over to the Civil Lines police for custody. The vehicles are reportedly owned by Deepak Yadav, Kailash Yadav (Barkoha) and Manoj Tiwari.

However, the sand mafias allegedly managed to take the tractors away from the police station while officers reportedly looked on.

Locals criticise police inaction

This incident caused a stir in the district, with locals criticising the police’s inaction. Illegal sand transportation is reportedly thriving in Chhatarpur, with mafias extracting sand from rivers and transporting it illegally.

PCC chief Jitu Patwari condemns incident

Congress state president and opposition leader Jitu Patwari condemned the matter and said, “After seizing 3 tractors involved in illegal sand transportation, the mafias managed to take them directly from the police station. This is condemnable. The law and order machinery under the MP Home Minister has become so weak that sand mafias are openly looting police stations. Who is protecting these lawbreakers?”

Taking cognizance of the matter, Collector Parth Jaiswal issued a ‘show cause’ notice to SDM Akhil Rathore, seeking an immediate explanation for the seizure and subsequent release of the tractors.

The Collector has also formed a team, chaired by the Additional Collector, to investigate the matter and submit a detailed report.