Overheard In Bhopal: Eyes On Delhi, Out Of Loop Line, Dilemma Over Raids & More | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Angry

Bade Sahib is reportedly angry with an IAS officer posted in an important department. Only a few days ago, Sahib was extremely happy with the officer and interacted with him even at meetings. The officer also indicated that he had cordial relations with the higher-ups. Now, the situation has changed, and he is getting a dressing-down at meetings. Sahib also gets cross with him. There were some complaints against him that he was manipulating many issues through an officer of the department, who has the capability to please his bosses. The IAS officer is also working according to the wishes of the officer. Sahib has come to know of it. On the other hand, a senior officer of the department is not giving good feedback about him. The senior officer is informing the higher-ups about his activities. The situation has come to such a pass that he may be shifted from the department in the coming days. In any case, many officers have set their eyes on the department.

Eyes on Delhi

A principal secretary-rank officer is working in Bhopal, but he has set his eyes on Delhi. Sahib may have returned to the state after a long time, but he is trying to go to Delhi on deputation. The officer has no intention to work in the state for many years. When the previous government was ruling the state, he had been handling important departments. After the new government took over, he was posted in important departments, but he went on leave. Although he has returned, he lacks interest in working in the state. There are two reasons for it. One, his family is living abroad, and the second, he cannot adjust himself to the working conditions in the state. But the government does not want to relieve the PS for the shortage of officers.

Out of loop line

A female officer has been recently posted to an important department. There was not much din over the posting. Madam hogged the limelight when the Congress was in power. She gave a tight slap to a BJP worker. After the incident, the BJP workers held a protest in the district where she was collector. Afterwards, the BJP formed the government, and Madam was the first officer to have been transferred to the loop line. She has been in the loop line for a long time. Now, the government has transferred her to an important department. There were reports of the disputes from the department where she was posted. But because she was in the loop line, she did not draw media attention. Now, the media is monitoring her actions so that any slipshodness on her part may cause flutters.

Waiting for posting

A young officer is waiting for transfer. He has been lobbying for posting in an important department since the formation of the new government. The officer was given some important assignments. On completion of the assignments, he hoped the government would transfer him to an important department. The work was over, but some legal issues came in the way. An officer, senior to Sahib, got an important posting, but he got stuck up in the department. The young officer will remain in the same department until the legal issues are resolved. In the meantime, he has been asked to handle another legal issue, which is unlikely to be solved soon. There are reports that the officer may not get a posting to another department until both legal cases are resolved. The young officer, though he earned accolades from Bade Sahib, could not get a posting of his choice.

Dilemma over raids

Many officers are in a dilemma over the two raids recently carried out in the state, as they are unable to understand at whose insistence the raids took place. One of the officers, on whose premises raids were conducted, was shifted from a plum posting. The other officer was posted in a government corporation after retirement. Anyway, nobody can understand the reason behind conducting the raids on his residential premises. After the raids, an officer, retired from the department, is worried. This officer has good relations with the higher-ups in the government. He is also working in a corporation after retirement. Now, people in the corridors of power are trying to ferret out the reasons behind the raids. In the same way, the officers are trying to dig out the causes for another raid. The agency, which conducted the raids, put the government in trouble last year by carrying out a raid. An officer posted in the agency had to face the consequences for his deeds. It is said that the officer posted in the agency cannot make the same mistake as his counterpart did. Thus, there must have been some equations behind the raids.

Share of carrots

An officer of a department played an important role in assigning a plum posting to another officer. The officer agreed to give some carrots to Sahib for the posting. Although nobody knew about it, there had been whispers about the secret dealing between the two officers in the department after a few days. Initially, everything was fine. But now, there are reports that things are not running smoothly. The higher-ups in the department have tightened the noose around Sahib who was committing irregularities at his level. Although he is making money through backhand deals, he is not giving any backhander to the officer who sent him to the department. It may spawn a dispute between them. The corridors of power are echoed with the irregularities being committed by him. The officer has increased the rates of sweetener collected in the department. The higher-ups are getting information about it.