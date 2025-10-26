 MP News: 2 Govt Employees Face Action After Gambling Scandal Exposed In Chhatarpur; Gambler’s License To Be Revoked
This step is considered crucial in strengthening law and order in the district and restoring the credibility of the government

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The infamous gambling scandal in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district is no longer limited to police action. The entire matter has now sparked administrative turmoil.

District Collector Parth Jaiswal and Superintendent of Police Agam Jain have jointly launched a crackdown targeting both government employees and professional gamblers involved in the case.

Show-cause notices were issued to two government employees

On the night of October 22, Civil Lines police raided a place and caught 24 people red-handed gambling. These included O.P. Dubey, a sub-engineer (on deputation with the PHE) of the Water Resources Department, and Kailash Mishra, a teacher.

In response, Collector Parth Jaiswal issued show-cause notices to both employees under the MP Civil Services (Conduct) Rules 1965, demanding a response within three days.

The Collector warned that any attempt to compromise the government's credibility would invite strict disciplinary measures under the MP Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules, 1966.

Recommendation to cancel the pistol license

Acting on SP Agam Jain's instructions, Kotwali Station House Officer Arvind Dangi has initiated the process to revoke the pistol license of Ajay Agarwal, alias Ammu Chaudhary, a known habitual gambler.

It is reported that Ajay Agarwal has been caught several times in gambling cases before, yet he manages to obtain a license. This triggers a serious question about lapses in the licensing process, which may now come under scrutiny.

This joint action by the Collector and the Superintendent of Police has sent a clear message that there will be zero tolerance for crime and illegal activities, whether it is a government official or a common citizen.

This step is considered crucial in strengthening law and order in the district and restoring the credibility of the government. Overall, this decisive action by the Chhatarpur administration has proven that gambling and corruption will no longer prevail; the law will prevail.

