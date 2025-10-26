 Bhopal News: Five Held For Attempted Murder Over Old Rivalry
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Five Held For Attempted Murder Over Old Rivalry

Bhopal News: Five Held For Attempted Murder Over Old Rivalry

Kolar police on Sunday arrested five men for allegedly attacking a family over an old rivalry; The accused allegedly assaulted three members of the a family, leaving them seriously injured

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Five Held For Attempted Murder Over Old Rivalry | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kolar police on Sunday arrested five men for allegedly attacking a family over an old rivalry. The accused Harbhajan Singh Lodhi, Tarun Lodhi, Omprakash Lodhi, Vijay Lodhi, and Mahesh Lodhi allegedly assaulted three members of the a family, leaving them seriously injured.

Police have recovered sticks and iron rods used in the attack.

According to Kolar police station in-charge Sanjay Soni, the incident took place on the evening of October 9 in Gram Gol under the Kolar Road police station area.

Read Also
MP News: 2 Govt Employees Face Action After Gambling Scandal Exposed In Chhatarpur; Gambler’s...
article-image

Complainant Mamta Lodhi told police that her neighbours and relatives Harbhajan Lodhi, his son Tarun, along with Vijay, Mahesh, and Omprakash Lodhi had resentment against her family due to old disputes. Around 7 pm, the accused allegedly came to her house and started banging on the door and abused her husband Munnalal Lodhi.

FPJ Shorts
IIT-BHU To Recommend Technology For Protecting Purvanchal’s Rivers
IIT-BHU To Recommend Technology For Protecting Purvanchal’s Rivers
'We Don't Stage Grief': Ishitta Arun LASHES Out At Trolls After Facing Backlash For Smiling At Uncle Piyush Pandey's Funeral
'We Don't Stage Grief': Ishitta Arun LASHES Out At Trolls After Facing Backlash For Smiling At Uncle Piyush Pandey's Funeral
'No Obscene Songs During Garh Ganga Mela Cultural Programs': UP CM Yogi Adityanath - VIDEO
'No Obscene Songs During Garh Ganga Mela Cultural Programs': UP CM Yogi Adityanath - VIDEO
Injury Scare! Pratika Rawal Twists Her Leg While Fielding During IND W Vs BAN W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video 
Injury Scare! Pratika Rawal Twists Her Leg While Fielding During IND W Vs BAN W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video 

When he objected, the group began assaulting him. Mamta and her son Lakhan tried to intervene but were also beaten with sticks and iron rods. All three Mamta, her husband and son received serious injuries on their head, hands and legs.

Locals rushed to the spot, following which the accused fled the scene after allegedly threatening to kill the victims.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Judge Threatened, House Attacked In Anuppur; 3 Held

MP News: Judge Threatened, House Attacked In Anuppur; 3 Held

Bhopal News: Five Held For Attempted Murder Over Old Rivalry

Bhopal News: Five Held For Attempted Murder Over Old Rivalry

MP News: Rani Kamlapati–Danapur Bi-Weekly Special Train Extended For 3 Additional Trips

MP News: Rani Kamlapati–Danapur Bi-Weekly Special Train Extended For 3 Additional Trips

MP News: 2 Govt Employees Face Action After Gambling Scandal Exposed In Chhatarpur; Gambler’s...

MP News: 2 Govt Employees Face Action After Gambling Scandal Exposed In Chhatarpur; Gambler’s...

MP News: CBI Arrests Fugitive ‘Solver’ In Vyapam Scam After 6 Years From Aligarh

MP News: CBI Arrests Fugitive ‘Solver’ In Vyapam Scam After 6 Years From Aligarh