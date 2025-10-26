Bhopal News: Five Held For Attempted Murder Over Old Rivalry | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kolar police on Sunday arrested five men for allegedly attacking a family over an old rivalry. The accused Harbhajan Singh Lodhi, Tarun Lodhi, Omprakash Lodhi, Vijay Lodhi, and Mahesh Lodhi allegedly assaulted three members of the a family, leaving them seriously injured.

Police have recovered sticks and iron rods used in the attack.

According to Kolar police station in-charge Sanjay Soni, the incident took place on the evening of October 9 in Gram Gol under the Kolar Road police station area.

Complainant Mamta Lodhi told police that her neighbours and relatives Harbhajan Lodhi, his son Tarun, along with Vijay, Mahesh, and Omprakash Lodhi had resentment against her family due to old disputes. Around 7 pm, the accused allegedly came to her house and started banging on the door and abused her husband Munnalal Lodhi.

When he objected, the group began assaulting him. Mamta and her son Lakhan tried to intervene but were also beaten with sticks and iron rods. All three Mamta, her husband and son received serious injuries on their head, hands and legs.

Locals rushed to the spot, following which the accused fled the scene after allegedly threatening to kill the victims.