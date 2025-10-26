MP News: Last Day For NEET UG Candidates To Fill, Lock Choices Today | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): NEET UG candidates have until Monday to fill and lock their choices for admission to MBBS and BDS courses. Those who fail to do so will automatically be allotted their previously assigned college.

The Department of Medical Education and Training (DME) has released the merit list for MP NEET UG 2025 mop-up round, along with final list of vacant seats. There are 159 seats vacant in government medical colleges, including 12 for BDS.

Twenty-five new seats have been added at ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Indore. In private medical colleges across the state, 307 MBBS seats remain vacant, while Sukhsagar Medical College and Hospital, Jabalpur, has added 50 new MBBS seats. The number of BDS vacancies in private institutions stands at 285.

Candidates can view the mop-up round merit list and category-wise seat vacancies on the official portal. The list of candidates seeking upgradation from the second round has also been published.

According to the DME schedule, mop-up round seat allocation results will be declared on October 29. Candidates allotted seats must report to their respective medical or dental colleges for verification and admission between October 30 and November 3, 2025.