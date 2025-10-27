 Madhya Pradesh October 27, 2025 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert For 8 Districts Including Gwalior, Bhind; Similar Weather Likely For 3 Days
Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 10:26 AM IST
article-image
Karnataka Weather | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The central state is witnessing rainfall in October end due to a depression and trough activity over the region

On Sunday, more than 20 districts were soaked by moderate to heavy rain.

Weather expected on Monday 

Heavy Rain Alert: Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Neemuch, and Mandsaur

Light Rain Alert: Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Narmadapuram, Betul, Sehore, Harda, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Dewas, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Agar-Malwa, Ratlam, Jhabua, and Alirajpur

 Clear Weather Alert: The remaining districts of Madhya Pradesh are expected to have clear skies and sunny weather.

IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

Senior Meteorologists said that a depression is currently active over the Arabian Sea. A trough associated with it is extending across central Madhya Pradesh, leading to widespread rainfall in the state. This rainy spell is likely to continue for the next three days.

In the next 24 hours, its impact will be more prominent over northern parts of the state, including Gwalior and Chambal divisions, where heavy rainfall alerts have been issued.

After that, eastern Madhya Pradesh is also expected to experience heavy showers. Meanwhile, a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to influence Madhya Pradesh within the next 48 hours, further extending the spell of rainfall across the state.

IMD Bhopal

Weather expected in next 2 days

October 28: 

Heavy Rain Alert: There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in Neemuch district.

Light Rain Alert: Light rainfall is likely in Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Jhabua, Ujjain, Alirajpur, Dhar, Badwani, Chhindwara, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, and Anuppur districts.

October 29:

Heavy Rain Alert: There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, and Dindori districts.

Light Rain Alert: Light rainfall is likely in Sidhi, Singrauli, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, and Betul districts.

