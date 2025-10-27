 MP News: Farmer Brutally Beaten & Run Over By Thar, Daughters' Clothes Torn Over Land Dispute In Guna
The police have registered a case of murder and assault against about a dozen accused under various sections of the IPC. According to reports, the accused is said to be a member of the BJP.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 01:21 PM IST
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer was brutally assaulted with sticks and rods and crushed to death with a car over a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Guna. The victim's daughters were also assaulted and molested when they tried to intervene.

According to reports, a man identified as Ramswaroop Nagar along with his family was heading towards their field, when a group of miscreants attacked him unannounced with sticks and rods.

Around 10-15 attackers allegedly beat Ramswaroop severely and then ran a Thar over him several times, leaving his arms and legs fractured. When the victim's wife and daughters tried to intervene they were brutally assaulted too and their clothes were torn. The accused allegedly sat on the girl's chest during the assault.

The police immediately arrived at the scene and rushed the injured to the district hospital. Ramswaroop succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The police have registered a case of murder and assault against about a dozen accused under various sections of the IPC. According to reports, the accused is said to have links with BJP.

The land over which this entire dispute is going on, is located in Rajasthan. The disputed land reportedly belongs to Ramswaroop’s maternal uncle, Pappu Nagar, a resident of Pachlavada village in Baran district of Rajasthan, who owns six bighas of land in the village.

The brutality of the attack has sent shockwaves to the entire village and residents are demanding swift action against the accused.

