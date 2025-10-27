MP News: 3 Gates Of Tawa Dam Open, Farmers Suffer As Untimely Rains Damage Crop; Alert Issued Till October 30

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three gates of the Tawa Dam in Itarsi were opened on Monday morning to control the rising water level caused by continuous rainfall across Madhya Pradesh.

The gates were lifted up to 3 feet, releasing 16,070 cusecs of water.

According to the officials, dam’s current water level stands at 1166.30 feet, and due to persistent rainfall in the catchment area, water inflow continues to increase.

Sources said that this is the 79th time the gates have been opened this monsoon season.

In comparison, the gates were opened 136 times in 2022 and 39 times in 2023. So far this year, seven out of the dam’s 13 gates have been used.

Due to a low-pressure area and an active trough line, several parts of Madhya Pradesh have been witnessing continuous rainfall.

Farmers struggle

In the Karera area of Shivpuri district, farmers’ troubles are not ending. After heavy rain damaged their crops, a shortage of fertiliser has now added to their problems.

On Monday, even as it kept raining, farmers, including women and children, stood in long lines for hours, getting wet while waiting to get fertilizer tokens.

In the last 24 hours, nearly half of the state recorded rain. The highest rainfall was reported in Sheopur with 2.2 inches, followed by Pachmarhi with 1.6 inches, Betul with 1.5 inches, and Malajkhand with 1 inch.

Senior Meteorologist Dr. Divya E. Surendran said that a depression over the Arabian Sea connected to a trough line passing through central Madhya Pradesh is responsible for the current weather conditions.

The Meteorological Department has issued alerts for rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, and Jabalpur divisions till October 30.