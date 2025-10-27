Chhath Pooja 2025: Thekua-- A Mom's Kiss Wrapped In Chhath Maiya's Blessings; Know Origin, History & All About The Desi Cookie

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thekua, our own desi cookie, is not just a sweet, but our mom and granny’s ever-growing love for us... It is the blessing of Chhath Mahaparv .

Air is usually fragrant in the month of Karthik, however, Thekua adds some extra sweetness of sugar and jaggery, conveying the warmth of home... as ghee justifies the mom's extra dallop of care.

Simple ingredients, magical taste!

This delicacy has the most basic list of ingredients than any other one can have. All it takes is just - Wheat flour, Ghee / Refined Oil, Gur / Sugar, Fennel Seeds, Dry Coconut and that’s it!

Though some dry fruits like cashews and raisins could be added to Thekua, it remains wholesome and fulfilling even without any kind of luxury item.

Reason?

Maybe, magic lies in the process!

In today’s fast paced world, where everything can reach the door steps, heart-felt efforts are put into this delicacy, that too by all the lovely women in the house.

Efforts like?

The wheat floor, which is used as a base for Thekua, is basically prepared by the women themselves. First of all, wheat grain is purchased specially for the pooja, it is then cleaned, washed and dried at home itself.

At last, it is sent to the mill to be grinded into the floor, along with a special instruction to the shopkeeper - ‘Handle it with extra care and cleanliness. It’s for Chhath pooja!’

Yes, cleanliness is another essential aspect of Chhath Puja. That’s why a new earthen stove, ‘Mitti Ka Choolha,’ is built inside homes so that the wheat dough can cook over the purest flame and turn into the ultimate prasad - the golden, crispy Thekua.

A special fact? It’s a delicacy that is prepared with ‘togetherness.’ Women not just from the family, but from neighbourhoods come together to prepare the prasad altogether.

Prasad thekua in process. pic.twitter.com/pOgL6BsCWz — Tanisha Singh (@Tanisha1009) October 27, 2025

The History oF Thekua?

Thekua is so deeply rooted in Chhath Puja and in the states that celebrate it - like Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh - that it makes one wonder how it actually came into being!

Thekua’s story travels back thousands of years, all the way to the Rigvedic era - around 3,700 years ago (1500 - 1000 BCE).

At that time, there was a similar delicacy called ‘Apupa,’ which required simple preparation and was valued for its medicinal properties.

Over time, this humble treat found its eternal place in Chhath Puja and transformed into a sacred offering to Sun God, Surya Dev.

Another reason for its origin is believed to be the easy availability of ingredients like wheat - grown in fertile plains - and jaggery, sourced from the region’s abundant palm trees and sugarcane.

Thekua survived pre-refrigeration days!

Also, whole wheat flour, jaggery and ghee are considered auspicious, and its long shelf life makes it suitable for sharing and distribution among family, friends and the community.

Though inseparable from Chhath Puja, Thekua’s journey goes far beyond the festival.

It finds a place at weddings, family rituals, and even in the satchels of travellers setting out on long journeys across Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

In days before refrigeration and ready-made snacks, Thekua was the perfect companion - hearty, enduring and filled with the warmth of home.

A Mother's kiss!

Today, Thekua has found its way not just into urban homes but also into global markets. More than a snack, it travels across borders as an emotion - a symbol of belonging.

Behind this journey are countless mothers, whose love and sentiment have kept the tradition alive.

As the festival ends and the time comes to send their children back to colleges and workplaces, these mothers pour all their love into every Thekua, seal each of one with a kiss until next time!