MP News: 3 Men Attack Judicial Magistrate, Threaten To Kill Him After Bail Plea Rejected In Anuppur, Arrested

MP News: Three Held For Hurling Abuses At Judge, Threatening Him To Kill In Anuppur | X

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): Three men allegedly attacked the house of a Judicial Magistrate in Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district after their bail plea was earlier rejected, as reported on Monday.

According to information, the incident took place between 12:30 am - 12:40 am on October 25 (Saturday).

According to police, the accused went to the residence of Judicial Magistrate (FC) Amandeep Singh Chhabra, hurled abuses, pelted stones, vandalised property and threatened to kill him.

The police acted swiftly and arrested all 3 accused within 24 hours. Those taken into custody have been identified as Priyanshu Singh alias Jegu Yadav, Devendra Kevat alias Sonu, and Manikesh Singh alias Sutan - all residents of Bhalumada.

Attack on Judge in MP Over Bail Denial



मध्य प्रदेश के अनूपपुर में बेल ना मिलने से नाराज़ तीन आरोपीयो ने जुडिशल मजिस्ट्रेट के घर पर रात में हमला कर तोड़ फोड़ की।



पुलिस के अनुसार, आरोपी जुडिशल मजिस्ट्रेट (FC), अनूपपुर अमनदीप सिंह छाबड़ा के घर 12: 30 बजे रात में पहुंचे, गाली दी,… pic.twitter.com/yHdYHng0FJ — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) October 27, 2025

According to SP Anuppur Moti Ur Rehman, the main accused, Priyansh Singh (25), had an FIR registered against him a few months ago and his bail plea was rejected by Magistrate Chhabra.

Later, he managed to secure bail from the Additional Sessions Court.

After being released, Priyansh, along with his friends, allegedly attacked the magistrate’s house in retaliation.

Police have arrested all 3 accused involved in the incident.

This attack comes amid growing concern over the safety of judges - following similar incidents reported earlier in the Supreme Court, Allahabad High Court and now a district court in Madhya Pradesh.