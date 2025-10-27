MP News: 3 Coaches Detach From Mumbai–Bhagalpur Express In Satna; Low Speed Prevents Major Accident

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three coaches of the Mumbai–Bhagalpur Express (12336) got detached from the main train late Sunday night, narrowly avoiding a major accident on the Satna–Manikpur rail section.

The detached coaches included an M-1 coach, one general coach, and the guard’s van. All three came to a halt about 100 meters behind the main part of the train.

According to information, the incident happened around 2:54 a.m. between Majhgawan and Tikaria stations.

Fortunately, the train was moving at 10 km per hour, which prevented a serious accident.

According to railway officials, the coupling of the S-1 coach broke, causing the three coaches to separate from the main train.

What caused the accident?

Because of the sudden drop in air pressure, the automatic braking system was activated, which stopped the train instantly.

According to the experts, if the train had been running at its usual speed, the damage could have been very serious.

The low speed turned out to be a lifesaver for hundreds of passengers.