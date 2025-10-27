MP News: Thousands Of Ponds To Be Built In State For Chhath Puja, Says CM Mohan Yadav | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To facilitate the people of Bihar origin who offered Chhath Puja in water bodies, the state government will build thousands of small ponds across the state. In Indore, three small ponds are being built in three different corners of the city.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who participated in a programme organised by the North-East Cultural Institute held at Mankameshwar Garden on Monday, saluted the women who joyfully observed the fast, enduring hardships for the happiness and prosperity of their loved ones.

On this occasion, he performed Chhath Puja by offering water to the Sun. A large number of women performed Chhath Puja simultaneously by standing in the small pond. The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt greetings to all the women, citizens and the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav said that Chhath was a unique confluence of social unity, faith and folk tradition. Chhath Puja was a major festival, especially in Bihar and the Purvanchal region.

The Malwa region’s connection with Bihar went back to nearly a thousand years and the ties were constantly being strengthened. In Indore alone, Chhath Puja programmes were being held at over 200 locations.

Chhath festival further strengthened cultural diversity and the spirit of Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat.

Urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the Sanatan tradition had been prevalent in the country since ancient times. Respecting the sentiments of the people of Bihar origin, the state government was not building just one pond but thousands of kunds in the state for the faith and convenience of women.

Water resources minister Tulsi Silawat explained that as per the wish of CM Yadav, announcement work was underway to construct the three ponds in Annapurna, Pipliyahana and Chhota Bangarda corners of the city. These would be completed soon.