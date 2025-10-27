Indore News: Divine Splendour Of Chhath Mahotsav Enchants City | Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city witnessed a divine spectacle of faith and emotion on Monday evening as thousands of devotees thronged over 200 Chhath ghats to offer arghya to the setting sun, marking the third day of the Mahaparv Chhath Puja.

The atmosphere brimmed with devotion as Bhojpuri folk songs like ‘Kaanch hi baans ke bahangiya’ and ‘Uge He Suraj Dev’ filled the air, while devotees stood knee-deep in water, praying for prosperity, peace and good health.

जय छठी मइया!



पूर्व की दिशा से आने वाली कठिनाई को हर काल में अपने सीने पर झेलते हुए देश की सुख-समृद्धि की कामना करता है बिहार...



आज इंदौर में छठ पूजन व्रती माताओं-बहनों के साथ अस्ताचलगामी भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य समर्पित करने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ।



छठी मइया और सूर्य देव से…

Major ghats including Scheme No. 54, Scheme No. 78, Tulsi Nagar, Pipliyapala Lake, Tigriya Badshah, Suryamandir (CAT Road), Meghdoot Nagar, Silicon City and Aerodrome Road turned into vibrant centres of faith.

Women, adorned in colourful traditional attire, carried bamboo baskets filled with thekua, fruits and offerings as they sang devotional songs en route to the ghats, creating a sight of pure devotion and unity.

According to Thakur Jagdish Singh, president of the Purvottar Sanskritik Sansthan, devotees offered arghya precisely at 5:52 p.m., as the sun began to set, their eyes reflecting gratitude and spiritual serenity.

Cultural evenings with Chhath bhajans and folk performances deepened the sacred aura. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also joined devotees, offering prayers to the Sun god. The Mahaparv will conclude on Tuesday at 6:29 a.m. with arghya to the rising sun, symbolising purity, endurance and collective harmony.