Indore News: High-Level Meeting Next Week To Finalise Metro's Underground Route

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A high-level meeting will be held next week in Indore to decide the final route of the underground section of the Indore Metro Rail Project, including the fate of the proposed metro station at Bada Ganpati (Chhota Ganpati area).

Chaired by the urban administration minister Kailash Vijayargiya, the meeting will include senior officials and public representatives to review alternative alignments and key stations along MG Road.

Public opposition has grown after construction materials were placed near the temple garden in Malharganj, where an underground station was planned. Locals objected, saying the narrow locality is unsuitable for major excavation and could worsen congestion.

Currently, the metro blueprint proposes 17 stations over a 17-kilometre elevated corridor in Phase I. The Airport to MG Road stretch, covering around 7 kilometres, will include seven stations connecting key commercial zones. The upcoming meeting is expected to finalise the underground route plan, shaping the future expansion of Indore’s metro network.

Rs1,668 crore ADB loan for underground corridor

In a major boost, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a Rs 1,668 crore loan to develop the metro’s underground corridor. The amount, to be repaid over 20 years, will fund a 8.62-km stretch with seven stations connecting congested MG Road areas to the Airport.