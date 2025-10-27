Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Lays Stone For ₹80 Crore Key Infrastructure Projects In City |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The chief minister, Dr Mohan Yadav on Monday laid the foundation stone for a series of major development projects worth Rs 80 crore under the AMRUT 2.0, Kayakalp Yojana and Chief Minister Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme.

The chief minister performed the bhoomi pujan of a Rs 30 crore sewer line project in Sudama Nagar Sectors D and E and also virtually inaugurated projects worth Rs 50 crore from IDA Ground in Assembly Constituency No 3 Both events were organized as part of the social harmony conferences. A large gathering of citizens and public representatives were present in the events.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav said the projects marked a major stride towards strengthening Indore’s urban infrastructure and fulfilling the future needs of citizens.

“The festive season of Diwali is an auspicious time to begin the work of public welfare. Our government is committed to ensuring that development reaches every doorstep,” he said.

The CM said, “By strengthening the foundations of urban infrastructure today, we are shaping the cities of tomorrow. Every project reflects our vision of a prosperous, inclusive and sustainable Madhya Pradesh.”

Prominent people who attended the events included urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MLAs Malini Gaud, Manoj Patel, and Golu Shukla, divisional commissioner Dr Sudam Khade, collector Shivam Verma, police commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh and municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav.

Rs 30 cr sewer line project

Under the AMRUT 2.0, a 34.235-kilometre-long sewer line will be laid in Sudama Nagar Sectors D and E at a cost of Rs 30 crore. The project will provide permanent relief from drainage choking, improve wastewater management and strengthen the city’s sanitation infrastructure, benefiting thousands of residents under the Indore Municipal Corporation.

Rs 6 cr sewer line project

Another major sewer project worth Rs 6 crore will include laying a 3-kilometre-long line from Chhawani Square to Chandrabhaga Bridge, replacing the old drainage network with a modern, high-capacity system. The initiative will also contribute to the purification of the Khan River and support the city’s master plan for sustainable urban growth.

Rs 19.25 cr riverfront development project

Under the Chief Minister Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme, a 1.13 km riverfront beautification and redevelopment project will be undertaken from Rambagh Square to Ahilya Ashram at a cost of Rs 19.25 crore. The project will include walkways, gabion walls, slope pitching, streetlights and decorative mural wall art along both sides of the river, transforming the area into a tourist and recreational hub while enhancing its infrastructure.

Other civic work

Yadav also laid the foundation stone for road development from Sarwate Bus Stand to Pandharinath Square via Juni Indore Bridge and Chandrabhaga and announced a Rs 12 crore water tank in Ward No 56 and a Rs 5 crore sports stadium, boosting civic and community amenities.