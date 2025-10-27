 MP News: Two Brothers Die After Falling Into Open Septic Tank In Jabalpur
MP News: Two Brothers Die After Falling Into Open Septic Tank In Jabalpur

A shocking and tragic incident on Sunday in Manmohan Nagar has plunged the city into grief and raised serious questions about administrative oversight

Updated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 08:44 PM IST
MP News: Two Brothers Die After Falling Into Open Septic Tank In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking and tragic incident on Sunday in Manmohan Nagar has plunged the city into grief and raised serious questions about administrative oversight. Two young brothers, Kanha Vishwakarma (10) and Vinayak Vishwakarma (12), died after falling into an uncovered septic tank located within a community hospital complex under Gohalpur police station area.

The boys, residents of Trimurti Nagar, were reportedly playing cricket and went into the bushes on the hospital grounds to retrieve their ball. Unbeknownst to them, the deep, open tank was hidden beneath the foliage. They tragically died on the spot.

