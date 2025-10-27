MP News: Two Brothers Die After Falling Into Open Septic Tank In Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking and tragic incident on Sunday in Manmohan Nagar has plunged the city into grief and raised serious questions about administrative oversight. Two young brothers, Kanha Vishwakarma (10) and Vinayak Vishwakarma (12), died after falling into an uncovered septic tank located within a community hospital complex under Gohalpur police station area.

The boys, residents of Trimurti Nagar, were reportedly playing cricket and went into the bushes on the hospital grounds to retrieve their ball. Unbeknownst to them, the deep, open tank was hidden beneath the foliage. They tragically died on the spot.

Locals immediately informed the police, who, along with the municipal corporation team, arrived to retrieve the bodies, which have been sent for post-mortem. The community is inconsolable and neighbours, like Priyanshu Tiwari are mourning the devastating loss.

The incident has sparked public outrage, with residents accusing the administration of serious negligence for leaving the tank uncovered, especially in a recently opened and promoted facility. ASP Suryakant Sharma stated that preliminary investigations show clear signs of negligence and strict action will be taken against those responsible. The accident is a stark and painful warning of devastating consequences of administrative apathy.