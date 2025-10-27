MP News: First Sawari Of Baba Mahakal During Kartik-Agahan Month Taken Out With Royal Splendor In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Like the months of Shravan and Bhadrapada, the first sawari of Lord Shri Mahakaleshwar in the month of Kartik was taken out with royal pomp and show on Monday at 4 pm in the Sabhamandap after the ritualistic worship.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: A divine sight unfolds at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, where Lord Mahakal is adorned with lotus flowers on his forehead and a garland of makhana around his neck, as thousands of devotees gather at 4 AM for the sacred Bhasma Aarti on the auspicious sixth… pic.twitter.com/9Ks24Vl1T7 — IANS (@ians_india) October 27, 2025

Pratham Kaushik, Administrator of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, informed that Shri Mahakaleshwar, in the form of Shri Manmahesh, went on a city tour to inquire about the well-being of his subjects.

For the first time, the Mahakaleshwar Band, operated by the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, was also included in the sawari of Lord Mahakal.

Along with the police band, cavalry, and armed police force personnel, the sawari reached Ramghat Kshipra bank from Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple via Gudri Chauraha, Bakshi Bazaar, and Kaharwadi.

After being worshipped with the water of Mother Kshipra, the sawari of Lord Mahakal again returned to the Mahakal Temple from Ramghat via Gangaur Darwaza, Mod ki Dharamshala, Kartik Chowk, Khati Ka Mandir, Satyanarayan Mandir, Dhaba Road, Tanki Chauraha, Chhatri Chowk, Gopal Mandir, Patni Bazaar, and Gudri Bazaar.

In this sequence, as per tradition, the sawari of Lord Mahakal, which are taken out in the months of Kartik and Agahan (Margashirsha), were scheduled — the second sawari and Harihar Milan sawari on November 3, the third sawari on November 10, and the Rajsi sawari on November 17.

With inputs from FP news service