Indore News: Karni Sena Stages Protest After Being Stopped From Taking Out Rally |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of activists of Karni Sena staged a protest on Sunday after being stopped from taking out a rally on Super Corridor on Sunday. They are planning to take out the Jan Kranti Nyay Andolan Yatra in Harda on December 21. As part of the preparations, Karni Sena members were marching from TCS Square to Vijay Nagar when they were stopped. Police said that they were trying to take out a rally before their permitted time.

The protest and dharna were held when the group was not allowed to move ahead due to security arrangements during the CM's visit in the city. Karni Sena chief Jeevan Singh Sherpur alleged that the group was stopped because of a Chief Minister’s programme. He said they were first asked to wait for half an hour but were kept waiting continuously.

After this, the members decided to sit at the same spot and began their protest. The dharna continued for two hours. During their protest, a long queue of vehicles was seen there.

Due to the protest, police diverted traffic to the service road on the Super Corridor. Because of parked two-wheelers on the service road, vehicles moved slowly. After the protest ended, vehicles were also allowed to pass through the main road.

A police officer said that Karni Sena had permission to hold the rally only from 3 pm to 5 pm and the group was trying to start the rally before the permitted time, which is why they were stopped. However, after that the Karni sena office bearers announced to stop their protest.