Indore's Ailing Hospitals: Where New Life Meets Neglect, Inside Crumbling Infrastructure Of Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Women’s Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Counted among Indore’s leading medical institutions for women’s health and maternity services, Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar (MTH) Women’s Hospital (MTH) appears to be cracking under the pressure of too many cases and too little infrastructural maintenance.

Located near the bustling Jail Road, the new building of the hospital was inaugurated in 2019. Over the years, reasons like lack of maintenance, repairs, staff crunch and logistical support have not only hampered hospital operations but also put patient welfare at risk.

During a recent visit to MTH Hospital, Free Press **detailed investigation** found that the institution was fighting a losing battle against rampant neglect which was evident in the overcrowded wards and waiting rooms, fissures in the building foundation and a flooded basement.

Cracks of around 4-inches at the foundation of the building. |

Waterlogging inside the conference room |

Dampness can be seen on the hospital walls |

Stretchers kept outside the lift in basement |

Patients’ attendants sleeping on the ramp used for carrying patients on stretchers from one floor to the other |

Patients’ attendants sitting on the floor |

Wall erosion in some parts of the hospital |

Deep fissures in the foundation

Even though the hospital building was inaugurated roughly five years ago, it’s hard to miss the deep , horizontal fissures that have ripped through its exterior base. These gaping cracks are estimated to be four inches wide, running extensively through the building’s foundation. The concrete plinth appears to be separating from the superstructure — a classic sign of severe soil settlement or fundamental structural failure.

What can be done

-Immediate structural audit: A government-appointed panel of independent structural engineers should conduct an emergency stability audit within 48 hours to assess the extent of damage.

-Geo-technical investigation: Soil testing around the foundation is crucial to determine why the settlement is occurring — whether it’s due to water seepage, poor construction, or soil shifting.

-Emergency retrofitting: Immediate shoring of affected areas must begin. A time-bound plan for foundation retrofitting and strengthening must be executed before the next monsoon season.

What the hospital official said

“The building cracks existed from the beginning and PWD was informed before handover,” Dr Anupama Dave said.

Crowded wards, packed waiting rooms

Despite the heavy inflow of patients that the MTH Hospital sees every day, waiting rooms appear to lack ample seating arrangements for attendants and family members.

Anxious and exhausted family members can be seen sleeping on thin plastic mats in the middle of public walkways. This reporter also saw a mother sitting on the floor, cradling a newborn baby, next to fire extinguishers because there is simply nowhere else to go.

What can be done

-Patient flow management: Implement a stricter appointment and triage system to manage non-emergency crowd flow.

-Long-term expansion plan: The government must acknowledge that the current facility is severely undersized for Indore’s population. A concrete plan for vertical or horizontal expansion of MTH, dedicated solely to bed capacity, must be fast-tracked.

What the hospital official said

“There are adequate seating arrangements (**for attendants**). If needed, they will be increased accordingly.”

Flooded basement, sewage in the conference room

MTH Women’s Hospital’s conference room has hosted several high-level meetings and discussions on administrative planning in the past. These days it has been reduced to a stagnant swamp. Shocking visuals show the hall is flooded with dark, murky water, identified by sources as leaked sewage water that accumulates and stagnates. It serves a breeding ground for mosquitoes and diseases within a hospital. The administration has so far installed just two tanks and motors to pump the water out, proving that the drainage system is fundamentally broken and leaks are constant.

What can be done

-Professional waterproofing: The entire basement requires industrial-grade waterproofing and sealing of foundation walls once the drainage is fixed.

-Seal the area: Until a certified check by health inspectors, the basement conference room area should be sealed off.

What the hospital official said

“We have recently got some repairs done so that water doesn’t accumulate in the side basement, however some leaks are yet to be fixed.”

Lack of sample collection and testing facilities

Despite being a specialised hub for women, MTH Hospital lacks complete autonomy in diagnostics. A glaring operational loophole plagues daily functioning: samples for critical tests are frequently sent across the city to Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital. This dependency creates a dangerous bottleneck. This burdens the staff with logistical coordination and causes immense anxiety to patients, who are often shunted between facilities for reports that should be available in-house.

What can be done

24/7 In-House Super-Specialty Lab: MTH must be granted the budget immediately to establish a fully autonomous, 24/7 high-tech pathology and diagnostic laboratory capable of handling all critical gynaecological and obstetric tests on-site.

Interim Digital Integration: Until a full lab is built, a seamless digital reporting system between MTH and MY Hospital must be established, eliminating the need for physical transport of reports, and a dedicated, high-speed medical courier corridor must be prioritised for samples.

What the hospital official said

“All samples are managed by our central laboratory at fourth floor.”

Dr Anupama Dava Superintendent MTH Hospital, said,“I would like to state that MTH Hospital is equipped with advanced facilities including surgeries including laparoscopic procedures. However, we are facing challenges such as a shortage of nursing staff and awareness needed as only one female attendant is allowed with a patient while others must wait outside. Cleanliness is also a concern, as dustbins are often not used. For security, a backside boundary wall is required. I would like to clarify that the building cracks existed from the beginning and PWD was informed before handover. The issue of water logging is now largely under control, only a few remaining areas need attention. Regarding laboratory services, all samples are managed by our central laboratory, HACL, which has also set up an in-house lab on the fourth floor for handling certain tests. Boundary wall and Biomedical waste plant are our priorities and are in process”

Table OPD - 400-500

Total Patients admitted (as of 11/12/25) - 335

Admitted Babies -133

Healthy Babies - 131

Deliveries every month Around -1500

Operations every month -70

Daily admissions -80