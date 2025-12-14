Indore News: Man From Rajasthan Arrested With ₹3.70 Lakh Brown Sugar |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch police arrested a man with illegal drugs near Sanjay Setu parking area in the city, police said on Sunday. About 36.39 grams of brown sugar from his possession. The value of the seized drug is estimated to be around Rs 3.70 lakh in the international market.

According to additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya, the accused has been identified as Devilal Meena, a resident of Pratapgarh district in Rajasthan. During questioning, he allegedly admitted that he used to buy drugs at a low price and sell them at a higher rate to drug addicts in the city to earn more money.

Dandotiya said that the crime branch is continuously taking action against drug trafficking in the city. During patrolling and checking, the team found the accused behaving suspiciously.

When stopped and searched, the illegal drug was recovered. A case has been registered against him under section 8/21 of the NDPS Act and further action is underway.

Along with the drug, the officials also seized a two-wheeler used in carrying drugs. The accused is being questioned for his source of the drugs to know the entire drug network in the state and Rajasthan.