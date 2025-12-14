 Strong Corporate Culture Curtails Earnings Manipulation, IIM-Indore Study
The research, authored by Professor P Banerjee and published in the International Journal of Corporate Governance, provides large-scale empirical evidence that a healthy organisational environment acts as a critical governance mechanism, fostering transparency and securing long-term financial health.

ATUL GAUTAMUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 09:22 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major new study by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has revealed that a robust corporate culture is one of the most effective tools for preventing earnings manipulation in US companies.

The research, authored by Professor P Banerjee and published in the International Journal of Corporate Governance, provides large-scale empirical evidence that a healthy organisational environment acts as a critical governance mechanism, fostering transparency and securing long-term financial health.

Titled “Influence of Corporate Culture on Earnings Management,” the study utilised an innovative approach to quantify company culture. By analysing the question-and-answer sections of earnings conference call transcripts from 2001 to 2018, researchers applied text-analysis metrics to capture genuine managerial communication.

The dataset was massive, covering 40,736 firm-year observations of US-based companies, making it one of the most comprehensive studies ever conducted on the intersection of organisational behaviour and financial reporting.

By proving that a constructive organisational environment pays off in the long run, the IIM Indore study reinforces the idea that ethics and profitability are deeply intertwined in the modern corporate world.

The Findings: Culture as a shield

The study’s results indicate a "negative and significant" relationship between culture and earnings management. In simpler terms, the stronger and healthier a company’s culture, the less likely its leadership is to engage in deceptive accounting or earnings manipulation.

Global Implications for Governance

The findings come at a time when global regulators and investors are increasingly looking beyond balance sheets to evaluate "ESG" (Environmental, Social and Governance) factors. Banerjee’s work suggests that culture is not just a "soft" human resources concept but a measurable driver of economic value.

Key takeaways from the research include:

--- Reduced Manipulation: Strong culture serves as an internal check, discouraging managers from "massaging" numbers to meet short-term goals.

--- Boosted Performance: By reducing earnings management, a healthy culture indirectly leads to better future firm performance.

--- Leadership’s Role: The research underscores that top management is responsible for "setting the tone at the top," which strengthens internal governance.

The study offers a roadmap for several key groups:

--- Policymakers and Regulators: To better understand how internal environments influence financial transparency.

--- Lenders and Investors: To use cultural metrics as a risk-assessment tool for potential investments.

--- Standard-Setters: To consider cultural health as a pillar of high-quality corporate governance.

