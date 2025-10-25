Who Is Aqueel Khan? Indore Man Arrested For Molesting 2 Australian Women Cricketers Seen Limping In Police Custody

Australia women's team (R). | (Credits: X)

With the Women's World Cup 2025 being co-hosted by India, a molestation case has rocked the tournament. A couple of Australian women's cricketers have faced molestation from allegedly a man named Aqueel Khan, a 28-year-old resident from Azad Nagar, Indore. The man, who reportedly works as a delivery boy, was arrested after the Australian team's security officer lodged a complaint at the MIG police station.

According to reports, the accused Aqueel is employed as a local delivery executive. had his vehicle seized by the cops. As per ESPN Cricinfo, Aqeel belongs to Kharjana but now shifted to Azad Nagar. The incident had happened a day after Australia's six-wicket win over England as the two Aussie cricketers were 'touched inappropriately' by the man in the motorcycle. The incident had taken place as the players were walking towards the cafe from the Radisson Blu Hotel.

Watch the below video as Aqueel was seen limping:

As per the reports, the accused stalked the two cricketers, who were going to the cafe. He was wearing a white shirt and a black cap and tried to grab one and drive off. He came from behind again and attempted to grab the other woman's cricketer. Shocked by the happenings, one of the cricketers informed the team's security manager to inform about it and he rushed to the spot.

A resident man had rushed to their rescue and he had reportedly made a note about the registration number.

"No woman should have to face such inappropriate behavior" - Mahanaaryaman Scindia

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) President Mahanaaryaman Scindia expressed his distress over the incident, claiming it as 'extremely painful'. Scindia condemned it by stating that no women has to face such behaviour.

"I am deeply distressed, shocked, and saddened by the unfortunate incident involving two players of the Australian women's cricket team in Indore. No woman should have to face such inappropriate behavior. Our deepest sympathies are with the affected players. This incident is extremely painful not only for the players but also for the entire sports world and for our state and city. The whole of Madhya Pradesh, especially Indore, has always been renowned for the honor and safety of its guests. One individual's inappropriate conduct has dealt a blow to this esteemed image, leaving us all deeply saddened."

Australia, meanwhile, all of their group games in the World Cup and will face India in the semi-final.