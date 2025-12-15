IPL 2026 Auction Live: Date, Venue, Players, Teams When And Where To Watch Streaming In India

IPL 2026 Auction | X | IPL

Mumbai, December 15: The much-awaited player auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season will take place on Tuesday at the Etihad Arena. This will be the third consecutive year that the IPL auction is being held outside India.

Auction Time and Broadcast Details

Start time: 2:30 PM IST

Live streaming: JioHotstar app and website

TV telecast: Star Sports Network

Players and Squad Rules

A total of 359 players will be available in the auction pool.

Indian players: 246

Overseas players: 113

The 10 IPL franchises can fill up to 77 slots, including 31 overseas slots. As per league rules, each team can have a maximum squad size of 25 players, with no more than eight overseas players in a squad.

Mini Auction Format

Unlike the previous mega auction, the IPL 2026 auction will be a mini auction. Most teams are expected to focus on filling specific gaps rather than making major squad changes.

However, a few franchises are expected to be more active after below-par performances last season. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are likely to play a key role during the bidding.

KKR have the most work to do, with 13 vacant slots following retentions.

Team Budgets

All franchises together have ₹237.55 crore available to spend.

KKR: ₹64.3 crore

CSK: ₹43.40 crore

SRH: ₹25.50 crore

The Right-to-Match (RTM) option, used in mega auctions, will not be available.

Player Sets and Base Prices

The 359 players have been divided into 42 sets, based on roles such as batters, bowlers, all-rounders and wicketkeepers and on capped or uncapped status. The auction will move set by set, in order.

Set 1: Capped batters, including Cameron Green, David Miller and Prithvi Shaw

Uncapped players: Begin from Set 6

Base prices:

Minimum: ₹40 lakh

Maximum: ₹2 crore

There is no separate marquee set in this auction.

Overseas Player Salary Cap

A new rule places a salary cap on overseas players. The highest amount an international player can earn is ₹18 crore, which matches the top retention price.

Any bid above this limit will be collected by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and used for player development programmes. This cap applies even though the highest bid in the last mega auction went up to ₹27 crore.

With limited slots and targeted requirements, the IPL 2026 mini auction is expected to be tactical, with franchises focusing on smart buys rather than big rebuilds.