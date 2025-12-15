 IPL 2026 Auction: Rishabh Pant's ₹27 Crore Record Safe As Cameron Green To Get Only ₹18 Crore Due To New BCCI Rule
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIPL 2026 Auction: Rishabh Pant's ₹27 Crore Record Safe As Cameron Green To Get Only ₹18 Crore Due To New BCCI Rule

IPL 2026 Auction: Rishabh Pant's ₹27 Crore Record Safe As Cameron Green To Get Only ₹18 Crore Due To New BCCI Rule

Even if Cameron Green's bid goes northwards of Rs 25 crore, his salary for the season would still be Rs 18 crore. The bid amount and players' salary would be mutually exclusive with the former being deducted from team's purse. Green could in theory surpass Rishabh Pant's ₹27 Crore Record but will only earn a fraction of it due to BCCI's new maximum price rule.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 09:02 PM IST
article-image

The IPL 2026 Auction takes place tomorrow and all eyes will be on Cameron Green. The Australian all-rounder is expected to be the most expensive player in the auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Green had missed the IPL last year due to injury but is now fit and firing also being able to bowl.

With Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings alone boasting a combined budget of ₹100 crore, Green is expected to bag the big bucks. The 26-year-old would present a long-term acquisition and is a naturally versatile T20 all-rounder.

The highest paid player in an IPL auction is Lucknow Super Giants' acquisition of Rishabh Pant last year for ₹27 crore. The highest paid overseas star was Mitchell Starc, with KKR splurging ₹24.75 crore ahead of the 2024 season.

Even if Green's bid goes northwards of ₹25 crore, his salary for the season would still be ₹18 crore. The bid amount and players' salary would be mutually exclusive with the former being deducted from team's annual player purse.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Schools Go Fully Online For Nursery To Class 5 As Air Pollution Turns Severe
Delhi Schools Go Fully Online For Nursery To Class 5 As Air Pollution Turns Severe
Children’s Academy Dominate Volleyball Titles As Dream Sports MSSA U-14 Football Sees Thrilling Action Across Mumbai Venues
Children’s Academy Dominate Volleyball Titles As Dream Sports MSSA U-14 Football Sees Thrilling Action Across Mumbai Venues
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: NMMC Publishes Ward-Wise Final Voter Lists As Per State Election Commission Schedule
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: NMMC Publishes Ward-Wise Final Voter Lists As Per State Election Commission Schedule
BJP Appoints Baijayant Panda As Election In-Charge For 2026 Assam Assembly Polls
BJP Appoints Baijayant Panda As Election In-Charge For 2026 Assam Assembly Polls

The reason being IPL's "maximum-fee" rule which states that a foreign player's maximum fee at a mini auction will be the lower value between the highest retention slab (₹18 crore) and the highest price at the previous mega auction (₹27 crore for Rishabh Pant in 2025).

In this case, assuming Green is sold for ₹28 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders, he would bag only ₹18 crore from his contract with KKR. The ₹10 crore surplus will be deposited with the BCCI, which the Indian board will utilise for overall player welfare. KKR however will lose ₹28 crore from their overall purse.

Read Also
IND Vs SA 2nd T20I: Quinton De Kock Makes Massive Statement With Masterful 90, Days Before IPL 2026...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ankit Mhatre’s Double Ton Powers Chembur Karnatak To Massive 362-Run Win In Giles Shield U-14

Ankit Mhatre’s Double Ton Powers Chembur Karnatak To Massive 362-Run Win In Giles Shield U-14

Children’s Academy Dominate Volleyball Titles As Dream Sports MSSA U-14 Football Sees Thrilling...

Children’s Academy Dominate Volleyball Titles As Dream Sports MSSA U-14 Football Sees Thrilling...

IND vs SA: Axar Patel Ruled Out Of Remaining T20I Series Against South Africa Due To Illness

IND vs SA: Axar Patel Ruled Out Of Remaining T20I Series Against South Africa Due To Illness

IPL 2026 Auction: Rishabh Pant's ₹27 Crore Record Safe As Cameron Green To Get Only ₹18 Crore...

IPL 2026 Auction: Rishabh Pant's ₹27 Crore Record Safe As Cameron Green To Get Only ₹18 Crore...

Rodrigo De Paul Pushes Aside Security Guard To Help Young Boy Get Photo During Delhi Leg Of GOAT...

Rodrigo De Paul Pushes Aside Security Guard To Help Young Boy Get Photo During Delhi Leg Of GOAT...