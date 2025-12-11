IND Vs SA 2nd T20I: Quinton De Kock Makes Massive Statement With Masterful 90, Days Before IPL 2026 Auction

Quinton de Kock continued his red hot form with a statement innings in the IND vs SA 2nd T20I on Thursday. The Proteas wicket-keeper had smashed a century in the ODI series and now added another big score in Mullanpur. De Kock's quick-fire 90 comes at an opportune time, with the veteran part of the IPL 2026 Auction list on December 16.

De Kock was out cheaply in the 1st T20I but ensured that did not repeat in the 2nd game. While Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram struggled at the other end, De Kock looked in delightful touch. The left-hander found the boundary with regular ease batting like a dream.

Quinton de Kock struck five fours and seven sixes in his 46-ball stay at the crease. He struck at nearly 200, single handedly carrying the Proteas charge. At the time of his dismissal, no other South African batter had a strike rate of even 150.

It is a statement from the 32-year-old who recently returned to international cricket. He had initially opted against entering his name in the IPL 2026 Auction after a middling season with KKR last year. However he was a late addition and his recent form could see a list of takers coming in. De Kock's dual role of a keeper and a top order bat is one that a number of franchises are seeking and innings like these will only hike his price.