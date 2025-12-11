 Gautam Gambhir Expresses Anger After Arshdeep Singh Bowls 7 WIDES In An Over During IND Vs SA 2nd T20I
India head coach Gautam Gambhir was furious as Arshdeep Singh lost his radar in the IND vs SA 2nd T20I on Thursday. The left-arm pacer lost all composure after Quinton de Kock smashed him for six in the 11th over. The Indian pacer proceeded to bowl 7 wides in one over much to the frustration of his coach.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 08:14 PM IST
article-image

The incident occurred in the 11th over of the first innings. Quinton de Kock took on Arshdeep Singh off the very first delivery to clear the fence. Trying to slow the runs down, the left-armer opted for a wide outside off line. However, Singh did not get it right sending down a flurry of wides.

He sent down two wides before forcing a dot. Arshdeep then sent down four straight wides. Coach Gautam Gambhir hurled at his direction in anager while captain Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah also spoke to him. Gambhir's angry reactions went viral on social media even before Singh could complete the over.

He ended the over bowling 13 balls, the most by an Indian bowler in T20Is. Arshdeep Singh also became the first bowler from a full member nation to bowl 7 wides in an over. Last year, Naveen ul haq had made the record with 6 in an over.

It was a rare bad day in the field for Arshdeep Singh. He let the momentum slip and even the crowd got restless as they waited for the over to end. Suryakumar Yadav naturally took him off the attack with Shivam Dube replacing him later.

