 Sportvot x FPJ: Rossari Premier League 2026 Sees Fusion Force Secure 6-Wicket Win Over LBW
The Rossari Premier League 2026 was held in Mumbai on February 1, witnessing an emphatic performance by Fusion Force, who defeated LBW by six wickets. Chasing 55, Fusion Force reached the target in 4.2 overs, powered by Jatin’s explosive 38 off 15 balls.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 09:57 PM IST
article-image
Fusion Force dominate LBW with a six-wicket victory at the Rossari Premier League 2026 turf cricket tournament in Mumbai | File Photo

The Rossari Premier League 2026, a competitive turf cricket tournament, was successfully conducted on February 1, 2026, at Marol Naka, Mumbai. The event featured multiple teams competing in a fast-paced format, promoting sporting excellence and teamwork while attracting strong interest from players and spectators alike.

Fusion Force registers commanding win

In a commanding display of cricket, Fusion Force (FF) secured a convincing six-wicket victory over LBW. After LBW set a modest target of 55 runs, Fusion Force approached the chase with aggressive intent and confidence, reaching 56 runs for the loss of four wickets in just 4.2 overs.

Standout batting performance

The highlight of the match was an outstanding batting performance by Jatin, who scored 38 runs off just 15 balls, effectively dismantling the LBW bowling attack and sealing the outcome early. Sopan provided valuable support towards the end, striking six runs off a single delivery to complete the chase.

Sportvot x FPJ: ALM Dynamos Beat Cost Dhurandar By 8 Wickets In Finance Premier League 2026
article-image

For LBW, Akash S. emerged as the only successful bowler, claiming one wicket for six runs in 0.2 overs, though the overall bowling effort struggled to contain Fusion Force’s dominant batting display.

