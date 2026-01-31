Sportvot x FPJ: ALM Dynamos Beat Cost Dhurandar By 8 Wickets In Finance Premier League 2026

ALM Dynamos register an emphatic eight-wicket win over Cost Dhurandar at the Finance Premier League in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 31: The Finance Premier League 2026, held on January 31, 2025, at Marol Naka, Mumbai, witnessed an exciting turf cricket encounter between Cost Dhurandar and ALM Dynamos.

Cost Dhurandar post modest total

In the final match of the day, Cost Dhurandar posted a total of 50/5 in four overs, but their effort fell short as ALM Dynamos produced a dominant chase.

Dynamos cruise to victory

ALM Dynamos reached the target with ease, scoring 52/1 in just 3.3 overs to register a convincing eight-wicket victory. Chaitanya Kale led the charge with an impressive unbeaten 21 off 13 balls, smashing two sixes at a strike rate of 161.54, while Shubham Ashtikar added 13 runs off nine balls before being dismissed by Rohit Sharma.

Wicketkeeper Atharva Pande remained not out on one run, and the innings was supported by four extras, including two no-balls and two wides, as the team maintained a strong run rate of 14.86.

Bowlers’ effort in vain

For Cost Dhurandar, captain Anurag Shrivastava stood out with the ball, claiming two wickets for just six runs in his over, while Karan Parmar picked up one wicket for nine runs. However, despite efforts from bowlers Shonak Gupta and Pankit Chheda, ALM Dynamos’ confident batting performance ensured a comprehensive win to cap off the match.