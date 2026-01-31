 Sportvot x FPJ: ALM Dynamos Beat Cost Dhurandar By 8 Wickets In Finance Premier League 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSportvot x FPJ: ALM Dynamos Beat Cost Dhurandar By 8 Wickets In Finance Premier League 2026

Sportvot x FPJ: ALM Dynamos Beat Cost Dhurandar By 8 Wickets In Finance Premier League 2026

ALM Dynamos cruised to an eight-wicket win over Cost Dhurandar in a Finance Premier League turf cricket match at Marol Naka, Mumbai. Chasing 51, Dynamos reached the target in 3.3 overs, led by Chaitanya Kale’s unbeaten 21.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 11:51 PM IST
article-image
ALM Dynamos register an emphatic eight-wicket win over Cost Dhurandar at the Finance Premier League in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 31: The Finance Premier League 2026, held on January 31, 2025, at Marol Naka, Mumbai, witnessed an exciting turf cricket encounter between Cost Dhurandar and ALM Dynamos.

Cost Dhurandar post modest total

In the final match of the day, Cost Dhurandar posted a total of 50/5 in four overs, but their effort fell short as ALM Dynamos produced a dominant chase.

Dynamos cruise to victory

FPJ Shorts
India Launches ₹14 Crore Animal Welfare Funding Circle To Bridge CSR Gaps And Strengthen National Protection Efforts
India Launches ₹14 Crore Animal Welfare Funding Circle To Bridge CSR Gaps And Strengthen National Protection Efforts
Alleged Role Of Ex-RCom Director Punit Garg In Overseas Deal Prompts Company To Seek NCLT Intervention; Garg Arrested By ED In ₹40,000-Crore Loan Fraud
Alleged Role Of Ex-RCom Director Punit Garg In Overseas Deal Prompts Company To Seek NCLT Intervention; Garg Arrested By ED In ₹40,000-Crore Loan Fraud
VIDEO: 'No Knowledge Of Sunetra Pawar’s Swearing-In,' Says Sharad Pawar, Claims NCP Merger Was Set For February 12
VIDEO: 'No Knowledge Of Sunetra Pawar’s Swearing-In,' Says Sharad Pawar, Claims NCP Merger Was Set For February 12
IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: 5 Mistakes Ayush Mhatre & Co Should Rectify From U19 Asia Cup Final Loss
IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: 5 Mistakes Ayush Mhatre & Co Should Rectify From U19 Asia Cup Final Loss

ALM Dynamos reached the target with ease, scoring 52/1 in just 3.3 overs to register a convincing eight-wicket victory. Chaitanya Kale led the charge with an impressive unbeaten 21 off 13 balls, smashing two sixes at a strike rate of 161.54, while Shubham Ashtikar added 13 runs off nine balls before being dismissed by Rohit Sharma.

Wicketkeeper Atharva Pande remained not out on one run, and the innings was supported by four extras, including two no-balls and two wides, as the team maintained a strong run rate of 14.86.

Read Also
Sportvot x FPJ: Sleek Premier League 2026 Concludes With Thrilling Finals In Mumbai
article-image

Bowlers’ effort in vain

For Cost Dhurandar, captain Anurag Shrivastava stood out with the ball, claiming two wickets for just six runs in his over, while Karan Parmar picked up one wicket for nine runs. However, despite efforts from bowlers Shonak Gupta and Pankit Chheda, ALM Dynamos’ confident batting performance ensured a comprehensive win to cap off the match.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: 5 Mistakes Ayush Mhatre & Co Should Rectify From U19 Asia Cup...
IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: 5 Mistakes Ayush Mhatre & Co Should Rectify From U19 Asia Cup...
Sportvot x FPJ: ALM Dynamos Beat Cost Dhurandar By 8 Wickets In Finance Premier League 2026
Sportvot x FPJ: ALM Dynamos Beat Cost Dhurandar By 8 Wickets In Finance Premier League 2026
Australian Legend Ricky Ponting Predicts Abhishek Sharma As Highest Run Scorer In ICC T20 World Cup...
Australian Legend Ricky Ponting Predicts Abhishek Sharma As Highest Run Scorer In ICC T20 World Cup...
Suryakumar Yadav Wins Hearts With Kind Gesture, Hands Over Trophy To Ishan Kishan & Rinku Singh...
Suryakumar Yadav Wins Hearts With Kind Gesture, Hands Over Trophy To Ishan Kishan & Rinku Singh...
Gautam Gambhir & Co Breaks Record To Hit Most Sixes In Bilateral T20I Series Against New Zealand...
Gautam Gambhir & Co Breaks Record To Hit Most Sixes In Bilateral T20I Series Against New Zealand...