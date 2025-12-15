Lionel Messi Completely Ignores Ashneer Grover Waiting In Queue To Meet Him During GOAT India Tour | VIDEO Viral

Lionel Messi completed the final leg of his GOAT India Tour in New Delhi on Monday. The 38-year-old was greeted with much fanfare in all four cities with several high profile celebrities, officials and icons gathering to catch a glimpse of the Barcelona legend. Among them was BharatPe Founder Ashneer Grover, who was completely aired by Messi in the hotel lobby in a viral video.

In the video, Grover is seen standing in the lobby alongside a handful of other people waiting for Lionel Messi and his troupe to walk past. The business magnate was booming with a smile and seemed eager to meet the Argentine like everyone else, but the 38-year-old aired him completely. Grover folded his hands in a namaste, with Messi offering handshakes to the young men beside Ashneer. The BharatPe foundr later posted the video on his own social media.

Lionel Messi arrived in Delhi on Monday, marking the fourth and final leg of his GOAT India Tour 2025. The Argentine legend touched down amid heavy security and loud cheers from fans, with the national capital buzzing over his presence.

He kicked a few balls into the stadium and also played a rondo with young kids from the Minerva football academy. Later, Messi gave a heartfelt speech promising to come back to India once again.

Messi's tour saw him visit 4 cities in 3 days, with trips to Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. After the Arun Jaitley Stadium event, the Barcelona legend has headed to Vantara for a short visit. Fellow teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul have also made the trip to Jamnagar.